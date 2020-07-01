Romanians traveling to Greece by car allowed to enter the country only through one customs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced Romanians who want to go on vacation in Greece that the access by car in this country is allowed only through one border crossing point -Kulata-Promachonas- during July 1-15. The measure has been taken following the mandatory online form (Passenger Locator Form), which tourists have to fill in in order to go to Greece.

The MFA informs that tourists will be tested randomly to see if they are infected with SARS-CoV-2. The tested person must wait for the results for 24 hours, self-isolated at home, at the address he/she declared in the online form.

The mandatory general prevention measures like wearing face masks, disinfection and social distancing remain in force.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry in Bucharest pointed out that the Greek authorities can change without further notice the conditions to enter their territory, depending on the number of new COVID-19 cases in the process.

Romanians can ask for consular assistance at the Romanian Embassy in Athens: +302106774035 and at the General Consulate in Thessaloniki: +302310340088.

Romanians who are facing difficult, emergency situations in Greece can also call at the emergency phone lines: +306978996222 (Athens) and +306946049076 (Thessaloniki).

MFA also recommends tourists traveling to Greece to check the websites: