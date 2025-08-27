According to an August Avangarde poll, 59% of Romanians do not believe the Legionary Movement was a criminal organization. 24% believe it was, while 17% don’t know or did not answer.

The same question, asked according to the interviewee’s education, shows that while those with higher education (73%) believe that the Legionary Movement was a criminal organization, the percentage is reduced to those with high school/vocational education (53%) or less (51%). Men (20%) rather than women (13%) do not see the Legionary Movement as a criminal organization.

Another question of the study focuses on Marshal Ion Antonescu, about whom opinions are divided: 35% of Romanians consider him a hero, and 29% say he is a war criminal. Finally, 36% do not know or do not answer this question.

Here too, the respondents’ studies lead to different conclusions. The marshal is seen as a war criminal more by those with higher education (41%) than by those without education (32%), just as those with education see him as a hero (35%, only 18% in the case of those without). It is worth noting that half of those without education preferred not to answer the question, or admitted that they did not know. It is worth noting that Marshal Antonescu is seen as a war criminal more by men (38%) than by women (34%).

The third part of the survey refers to the phrase “Let’s make a country like the expensive sun in the sky”, a quote, in fact, from Corneliu Zelea Codreanu – “For the Legionnaires”. Half of Romanians agree with this statement (38%, no), in the case of those who agree, there is not much difference in the type of studies.

The Avangarde survey (self-financed) was conducted at the end of August, on a sample of 1,100 subjects, using the CATI method.

Ion Antonescu was a Romanian marshal, politician, and Nazi-allied prime minister of Romania from 1940 to 1944, who called himself the “Conducător”. He was known for aligning Romania with the Axis powers and implementing harsh anti-Jewish policies, which led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Jews during World War II. After being overthrown in a coup in 1944, he was arrested, tried for war crimes, found guilty, and executed in 1946