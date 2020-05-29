Romanians who go on holiday in Bulgaria, Greece to enter self-isolation for 14 days upon their return

Romanians who are leaving on holiday in Bulgaria and Greece these days will have to stay in isolation for 14 days upon their return. The measure might be lifted as of June 15, the minister of Economy announced.

“Romanians can go on holiday in Bulgaria and Greece, just that upon return they will have to stay isolated at home for 14 days. After June 15 I think things will be regulated ans certain countries will be exempted from this based on bilateral agreements (…) Greece announced the date of June 15, Bulgaria will not open its season as of June 1 either, said minister Virgil Popescu, la B1TV.

The minister has voiced his hope that Romanians will choose the travel destinations in Romania.

More than 100 hotels in the Romanian Black Sea resorts, representing a quarter of the accommodation capacity of the Romanian seaside have opened or are to open gates for tourists as of June 1.