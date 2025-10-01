62% of Romanian employees are considering changing jobs, yet most do not have a concrete plan, while 18% say they know what steps they will take, according to the “Romanians@Work 2025” report, a comprehensive national study on the labor market conducted by CareerShift.ro, a consultancy and education organization in human resources.

Only 12% of respondents say they are advancing with a clear career direction. The rest navigate a gray area of adaptation (22%) or reinvention (24%), indicating a generation of employees seeking professional direction in a changing landscape.

“Romanians@Work 2025 provides a complex snapshot of Romania’s labor market, now in its second edition after 2022. The study also shows that 31% of managers never discuss employees’ professional future, and 73% of companies either do not have or do not transparently communicate clear career development programs. This is a warning signal regarding how organizations respond to people’s concerns,” said Mihai Zânt, Executive Coach and co-founder of CareerShift HUB.

The study was conducted in June 2025 through a self-administered online questionnaire with a sample of 566 respondents. Participants were mainly from urban areas and industries with a high intellectual work component, with 44% working in organizations with over 500 employees

The Values Revolution: Respect Beats Money

Romanian employees prioritize respect and emotional balance over money, signaling a paradigm shift in workplace relationships. 42% say they would never compromise their respect and dignity, even if offered financial benefits, while 43% place emotional and psychological stability above compensation.

Additionally, 62% of employees would leave for the same salary if they were offered empathetic management (27.6%), flexible hours (17.9%), or fully remote work (16.3%).

Burnout on the Rise

“Romanians@Work 2025” also provides data on mental health perspectives at work. 52.8% of employees experience high levels of daily stress, up from 32% in 2022, indicating escalating professional pressure.

Due to constant stress in many workplaces, over 25% of employees who would need sick leave choose not to request it. 32% identify burnout as the main reason they would leave their job.

Healthy or Toxic?

The CareerShift HUB report shows that 27.2% of employees are dissatisfied with their company. Only 19% would recommend their company to their best friend without reservations, and 35% feel unheard when trying to discuss career development.

Romanian employees have also become extremely sensitive to organizational relational culture. 73% avoid employers with a toxic culture, a figure far exceeding those who rank salary-related concerns as a top warning signal (28%).

36% would leave a company due to limited growth opportunities, and 35% cite lack of purpose as a reason for leaving. These numbers confirm that Romanians no longer accept purely transactional relationships with employers and seek a holistic professional experience

A Career With or Without AI?

Romanian employees display cautious technological optimism, tempered by anxiety about preparation. They are not afraid of artificial intelligence itself but want proper training. 53% view AI as an opportunity, while only 1% see it as a direct threat. Concerns stem not from the technology but from leadership failure, as 38% worry they will not be adequately trained for AI.

“In the 2022 CareerShift study, AI was not a primary concern; remote work and work-life balance dominated employees’ attention. This year, AI comes to the forefront, not as a technological bogeyman, but as a symbol of the gap between rapid change and slow internal adaptation. This dual polarization—between enthusiasm and fear—shows that the success of transitioning to an AI-augmented workplace fundamentally depends on leaders,” explained Viorel Bucur, Corporate Coach specializing in Behavioral Sciences and co-founder of CareerShift HUB.

The Future of Work in Romania

Based on the research data, CareerShift HUB experts recommend five measures for organizations to remain competitive:

Structured quarterly conversations between managers and employees, with clear agendas and easy-to-use tools.

Development of leaders’ emotional competencies (empathy, feedback, active listening).

Integrated organizational wellbeing platforms providing employees direct access to emotional support resources, psychological counseling, and stress management programs.

Transparent AI adoption strategies: training, communication, and professional reskilling.

Clear career systems: growth paths, objective criteria, regular feedback.

Implementing these measures can transform Romanian organizations into top employers and significantly increase employee loyalty and performance in the coming years.