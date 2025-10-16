After challenging the Bolojan Government Law that modifies the magistrates’ pension system, Romania’s Supreme Court decided on Thursday to file a constitutional challenge against the law on private pension payouts, which Parliament had adopted just one day earlier. The law stipulates that after retirement, Romanians may withdraw a maximum of 30% from their private pension funds, with the remaining amount paid monthly over a period of up to 8 years.

The decision was made on Thursday by the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), which, in its referral to the Constitutional Court, alleges:

Violation of the right to private property and the principle of equality before the law, as enshrined in the Constitution.

Violation of the principles of legality, security of legal relations, and legitimate trust.

“Funds accumulated in Pillar II pensions are private property”

The ICCJ, led by Judge Lia Savonea, stated in its referral that the amounts accumulated in individual accounts within Pillar II pensions represent the private property of the participants, explicitly recognized under the Law on Privately Administered Pension Funds.

“Fund administrators have only a management right, while the state exercises public supervision without owning these assets.

According to the jurisprudence of the European Court of Human Rights (cases Beleyer v. Italy, 2000; Kopecky v. Slovakia, 2004), any state interference with property must be provided by law, pursue a legitimate public interest, and maintain a reasonable proportionality between the means used and the intended objective.

Without a clearly defined purpose and adequate compensation, the interference constitutes an unjustified deprivation of property, equivalent to indirect expropriation. Furthermore, Romania’s Constitutional Court established, in Decision no. 871/2010, that “the right to private property, once acquired, cannot be restricted by arbitrary interventions of the legislator, regardless of the form of the asset in question,” the Supreme Court notes.

“The interference becomes an unjustified deprivation of property, equivalent to indirect expropriation”

The judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice also argue that the provisions of the private pensions law impose limitations on participants’ property rights over their personal accounts and on contractual freedom, which are disproportionate to the legislator’s stated purpose, because:

Obtaining a private pension is conditional on signing a payment contract.

Participants are prevented from withdrawing from the payment contract and receiving the full amount of their individual account in a single payment.

The amount of the monthly pension is limited.

“The justifications cited in the explanatory memorandum – increasing accumulated sums and the anticipated waves of retirements after 2030 – do not demonstrate the existence of dysfunction and do not legitimize restricting the exercise of property rights and contractual freedom.”

Thus, according to the explanatory memorandum, the drafting and adoption of the law on private pension payments is justified, on the one hand, by the accumulation of increasingly large sums in the individual accounts of participants, which they request as a lump-sum or staggered payment, and on the other hand, by the demographic situation in which the largest amounts eligible for payment are expected starting in 2030, as a result of a significant number of participants in private pension funds meeting the retirement conditions (…) In the absence of a clearly defined purpose and adequate compensation, the interference becomes an unjustified deprivation of property, equivalent to indirect expropriation,” the ICCJ adds.

What the law provides

The law was adopted by the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, in its capacity as the decision-making body, with 178 votes in favor, 64 against, and 22 abstentions.

The main change, which has sparked public discontent, is that the more than 8.3 million Romanians with mandatory privately managed pensions (Pillar II) and nearly one million with voluntary private pensions (Pillar III) will no longer be able to withdraw all their money at once upon retirement, as is currently the case. Instead, they can withdraw a maximum of 30% of the amount, while the remainder will be paid monthly over a period of 8 years.

Cancer patients may receive the full amount in a single withdrawal. Additionally, individuals whose fund is smaller than the equivalent of 12 monthly social allowances can also receive the entire sum as a lump-sum payment.