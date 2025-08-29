The resident population in Romania decreased by 31,545 people, on January 1, 2025, compared to the beginning of the previous year, to 19,036,031 inhabitants, while the aging phenomenon continues to intensify, with a ratio of 130 elderly people to one hundred young people under 15 years old, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday.

According to official statistics, the main cause of the decrease in the number of inhabitants was the negative natural increase (the difference between the number of live births and deaths), of minus 101,800 people. On January 1, 2025, the resident population in the urban area was 9.768 million people, down 1.3% compared to the same period in 2024.

Also, the female population registered in the analyzed interval was 9.777 million people, down 0.2% compared to the reference period.

INS data reveal that the demographic aging process has deepened, with the share of the elderly population (65 years and over) continuing its growth trend. Thus, compared to January 1, 2024, it increased by 0.3 percentage points (from 20% to 20.3%, on January 1, 2025).

At the same time, the share of the population aged 0-14 in the total population decreased from 15.9% on January 1, 2024, to 15.6% this year, while the demographic aging index increased from 125.8 to 130 elderly people per hundred young people (on January 1, 2025).