Romania’s Population Drops to 19 Million as Aging Trend Intensifies
The resident population in Romania decreased by 31,545 people, on January 1, 2025, compared to the beginning of the previous year, to 19,036,031 inhabitants, while the aging phenomenon continues to intensify, with a ratio of 130 elderly people to one hundred young people under 15 years old, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday.
According to official statistics, the main cause of the decrease in the number of inhabitants was the negative natural increase (the difference between the number of live births and deaths), of minus 101,800 people. On January 1, 2025, the resident population in the urban area was 9.768 million people, down 1.3% compared to the same period in 2024.
Also, the female population registered in the analyzed interval was 9.777 million people, down 0.2% compared to the reference period.
INS data reveal that the demographic aging process has deepened, with the share of the elderly population (65 years and over) continuing its growth trend. Thus, compared to January 1, 2024, it increased by 0.3 percentage points (from 20% to 20.3%, on January 1, 2025).
At the same time, the share of the population aged 0-14 in the total population decreased from 15.9% on January 1, 2024, to 15.6% this year, while the demographic aging index increased from 125.8 to 130 elderly people per hundred young people (on January 1, 2025).
As for the demographic dependency ratio, it stagnated at 56.1 young and elderly people per hundred adult people, at the beginning of this year. Regarding the balance of international migration, at the level of 2024, this was a positive one, the number of immigrants exceeding the number of emigrants by 58,800 people.
“(…) Romania continued to be a country of immigration. However, the balance of international migration, decreasing compared to previous years, failed to compensate for the negative natural increase (-102 thousand people). As a result, on January 1, 2025, the resident population of Romania was decreasing compared to the same date of the previous year”, specifies the INS.
Also during 2024, men were in the majority both among emigrants (57.6%) and immigrants (58.3%).
