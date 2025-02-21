Romania’s Top Universities in 2024 National Metaranking
Universities Transilvania University of Brașov is among the top 5 universities in Romania, along with Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj Napoca, the University of Bucharest, Politehnica Bucharest and the University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) Carol Davila in Bucharest, in the latest edition of the National Metaranking, published by the Ministry of Education and Research.
The ranking of universities in Romania, based on their presence in international rankings, has undergone minor changes compared to last year’s edition or the latest edition of an independent metaranking, published in the fall by university experts.
The National Metaranking is the basis for the procedures through which the MEC allocates funds for research in universities. The methodology for allocating this money was published last week, before the metaranking was made public, as reported by Edupedu.ro. The 2024 National Metaranking includes 32 universities in Romania.
Compared to the previous meta-ranking, most of the changes compared to the previous edition consist of permutations between universities that are close in terms of score, including the one between Transilvania University, which moves up to position 5, and UMF Iuliu Hațieganu in Cluj-Napoca, which moves down to 6.
The Top 10 also includes Al.I. Cuza University of Iași, the West University of Timișoara, ASE Bucharest and the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca. The first 3 universities – UBB, UB and UNST Politehnica Bucharest – are also the only ones with a score of over 20,000, according to the evaluation procedures of the meta-ranking authors.
National Metaranking 2024, published by the Ministry of Education and Research:
- Babeș-Bolyai University, Cluj-Napoca
- University of Bucharest
- National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest (UNST)
- Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest
- Transilvania University of Brașov
- Iuliu Hațieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Cluj-Napoca
- Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iași
- West University of Timișoara
- Bucharest University of Economic Studies
- Technical University of Cluj-Napoca
- University of Oradea
- Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași
- Politehnica University of Timișoara
- University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca (USAMV)
- Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Iași
- Dunărea de Jos University of Galați
- George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology of Târgu Mureș (UMFST)
- University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Craiova
- Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu
- University of Craiova
- Ștefan cel Mare University of Suceava
- Victor Babeș University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Timișoara
- Ovidius University of Constanța
- University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest (USAMV)
- Titu Maiorescu University of Bucharest
- Valahia University of Târgoviște
- King Michael I University of Life Sciences, Timișoara
- Technical University of Civil Engineering of Bucharest
- Sapientia University, Cluj-Napoca
- Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad
- Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiești
- Ion Ionescu de la Brad University of Life Sciences, Iași
