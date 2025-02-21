Romania’s Top Universities in 2024 National Metaranking

Universities Transilvania University of Brașov is among the top 5 universities in Romania, along with Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj Napoca, the University of Bucharest, Politehnica Bucharest and the University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) Carol Davila in Bucharest, in the latest edition of the National Metaranking, published by the Ministry of Education and Research.

The ranking of universities in Romania, based on their presence in international rankings, has undergone minor changes compared to last year’s edition or the latest edition of an independent metaranking, published in the fall by university experts.

The National Metaranking is the basis for the procedures through which the MEC allocates funds for research in universities. The methodology for allocating this money was published last week, before the metaranking was made public, as reported by Edupedu.ro. The 2024 National Metaranking includes 32 universities in Romania.

Compared to the previous meta-ranking, most of the changes compared to the previous edition consist of permutations between universities that are close in terms of score, including the one between Transilvania University, which moves up to position 5, and UMF Iuliu Hațieganu in Cluj-Napoca, which moves down to 6.

The Top 10 also includes Al.I. Cuza University of Iași, the West University of Timișoara, ASE Bucharest and the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca. The first 3 universities – UBB, UB and UNST Politehnica Bucharest – are also the only ones with a score of over 20,000, according to the evaluation procedures of the meta-ranking authors.

National Metaranking 2024, published by the Ministry of Education and Research:

Babeș-Bolyai University, Cluj-Napoca

University of Bucharest

National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest (UNST)

Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Bucharest

Transilvania University of Brașov

Iuliu Hațieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Cluj-Napoca

Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iași

West University of Timișoara

Bucharest University of Economic Studies

Technical University of Cluj-Napoca

University of Oradea

Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași

Politehnica University of Timișoara

University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca (USAMV)

Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Iași

Dunărea de Jos University of Galați

George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology of Târgu Mureș (UMFST)

University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Craiova

Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu

University of Craiova

Ștefan cel Mare University of Suceava

Victor Babeș University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Timișoara

Ovidius University of Constanța

University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest (USAMV)

Titu Maiorescu University of Bucharest

Valahia University of Târgoviște

King Michael I University of Life Sciences, Timișoara

Technical University of Civil Engineering of Bucharest

Sapientia University, Cluj-Napoca

Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad

Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiești

Ion Ionescu de la Brad University of Life Sciences, Iași

The metaranking is a hierarchy of universities based on their results in various international rankings. It is carried out both at the request of the Ministry of Education – as is the case above – and separately, by an independent group of experts from several higher education institutions. This independent group produced its last report in the fall of last year, when UBB rector Daniel David, currently Minister of Education, said that he was considering discontinuing that exercise after 10 years of operation: “We will analyze whether or not to continue it in the future.”