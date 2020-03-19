Royal House of Romania provides free accommodation at Peles Castle for people in quarantine

The Romanian Royal House has announced it will provide free accommodation inside the Peles Castle in Sinaia mountain resort, Prahova county, for the people who will have to stay in quarantine due to the Coronovirus epidemic.

“Following the state of emergency declared in Romania, the Custodian of the Crown and her sisters decided to make available 53 accommodation spaces for free for the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations in the hotel units and villas on the Royal Peles Domain, for the people who will need to stay in quarantine,” reads a press release by the Royal House.