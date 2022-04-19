Russia accuses Romania of being among the top countries sending mercenaries to fight in Ukraine. DefMin Dincu denies

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that Romania is among the countries that send the most mercenaries to Ukraine to fight Vladimir Putin’s army, according to the Russian state agency TASS.

The Romanian Minister of Defense told Digi24 that this is a false information

“It is false information … We cannot verify whether there are foreign nationals in Russia or Ukraine … We cannot know who got there and for what purpose. We know the flow to Ukraine, people did not go to Ukraine during this period, we have exact statistics … It is information for the non-specialized public opinion”, Vasile Dîncu explained.

The Minister of Defense also says that the Russians are trying to show that they have very accurate data, which is a propaganda process. “It is a propaganda process … It wants to show that it has very accurate data … It is an attempt to show that it is a world coalition against Russia and that is why they are not succeeding in Ukraine,” Dincu said.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, Kiev has hired more than 6,800 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries since the start of Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine.

“The nationalist regime in Kyiv has employed a total of 6,824 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries since the beginning of the special military operation,” Konasenkov said.

Most of the mercenaries – 1,717 people – came from Poland, and about 1,500 from the US, Canada and Romania, the official said, quoted by TASS.

Russia’s Defense Ministry says as many as 300 people have arrived from Britain and Georgia, and 190 people have come from parts of Syria that are controlled by Turkey.