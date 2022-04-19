Russia accuses Romania of being among the top countries sending mercenaries to fight in Ukraine

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that Romania is among the countries that send the most mercenaries to Ukraine to fight Vladimir Putin’s army, according to the Russian state agency TASS.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, Kiev has hired more than 6,800 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries since the start of Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine.

“The nationalist regime in Kyiv has employed a total of 6,824 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries since the beginning of the special military operation,” Konasenkov said.

Most of the mercenaries – 1,717 people – came from Poland, and about 1,500 from the US, Canada and Romania, the official said, quoted by TASS.

Russia’s Defense Ministry says as many as 300 people have arrived from Britain and Georgia, and 190 people have come from parts of Syria that are controlled by Turkey.