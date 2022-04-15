Russia Prepares Rocket Attack on Kyiv

Over the past week, Russia has been actively fanning the anti-Ukrainian hysteria on Russian territory and creating a basis for the subsequent destruction of key infrastructure of its own country and shifting responsibility on the Ukrainian army.

On April 13, Igor Konashenkov, apparently the acting speaker of the Russian armed forces, recorded a video message in which he stated that Russia would bomb Kyiv and other regional centers.

“We see attempts of sabotage and strikes by Ukrainian troops on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation. If such cases continue, then the armed forces of the Russian Federation will strike at decision-making centers, including in Kyiv. From which the Russian army has so far refrained,” Konashenkov Igor.

See further details here.