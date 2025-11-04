Russia Strikes Near Romania Border; F-16, Eurofighter Deployed

The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that Russian forces have attacked again north of the Danube, and four aircraft, two F-16s and two Eurofighter Typhoons, were scrambled.

According to the MApN, their commanders had approval to “engage aerial targets if they entered national airspace,” but no unauthorized intrusions were detected.

“On the night of November 3 to 4, the forces of the Russian Federation carried out two attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure located on the Danube River. As a result of these actions, numerous explosions were observed on the Ukrainian shore,” the MApN reported.

As a result of signals detected by surveillance systems, two F-16 aircraft stationed at Fetești Air Base were scrambled at 00:17, followed by two German Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base at 02:45, to conduct reconnaissance missions and ensure the security of Romania's national airspace. "The mission commanders were authorized to engage aerial targets if they entered Romanian airspace and posed a threat to the safety of Romanian citizens," the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) stated. However, no unauthorized incursions into Romanian airspace were detected, and no debris from aerial vehicles was found on national territory, the Romanian Army added.