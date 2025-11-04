Russia Strikes Near Romania Border; F-16, Eurofighter Deployed
The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that Russian forces have attacked again north of the Danube, and four aircraft, two F-16s and two Eurofighter Typhoons, were scrambled.
According to the MApN, their commanders had approval to “engage aerial targets if they entered national airspace,” but no unauthorized intrusions were detected.
“On the night of November 3 to 4, the forces of the Russian Federation carried out two attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure located on the Danube River. As a result of these actions, numerous explosions were observed on the Ukrainian shore,” the MApN reported.
