Russian Drone Strike Hits Ismail Near Romania’s Border

At least 20 Russian drones hit the Ismail district of the southern Odessa region, near the border with Romania on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Russian drones and missiles also attacked separate areas in Ukraine, with at least two people reported dead. Russia also launched a combined drone and ballistic missile attack on Krivoi Rog, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The footage capturing the Russian attack near Romania’s border was filmed directly from the city of Tulcea. The large fires seen in the distance occurred in the port city of Ismail following Tuesday night’s drone strikes. At least 20 drones struck the Ismail district in southern Odesa region overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. Infrastructure in six Ukrainian settlements was severely damaged, and one building was engulfed in flames—likely the same fire filmed by residents in Tulcea. No RO-Alert messages were issued, but at least 13 emergency calls were made to 112.

These attacks came shortly after former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the first Patriot missiles from Germany had arrived in Ukraine.

Attacks Across Ukraine

Ukraine’s national emergency services reported two deaths from drone strikes east of Kharkiv, near Kupiansk—a region under prolonged Russian attack. In Kharkiv itself, also a frequent target, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov stated that at least 17 explosions were recorded during a 20-minute drone strike that injured three people, according to Reuters via News.ro. Russian drones hit commercial areas, triggering large fires.

In Vinnytsia, 28 Shahed-type drones were launched, 18 of which were intercepted by air defenses. The remaining drones struck civilian and industrial targets. Authorities reported seven injuries—five with burns—and two individuals in critical condition. Four residential buildings were damaged and one house was severely affected. Explosions were reported around 03:00 AM.

Missile Strikes in Zelensky’s Hometown

Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, was hit in a combined strike involving ballistic missiles and 28 Shahed drones. About 20 direct hits were confirmed, while 15 drones were still airborne at the time of the report. The city’s energy infrastructure was heavily damaged, causing major power outages. The water supply system was switched to generators, affecting water pressure in upper floors. A 17-year-old boy suffered a critical abdominal wound. A separate attack in Kramatorsk set a high-rise building on fire, but no details on casualties were available at the time.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih’s military administration, confirmed that Russian forces launched missiles and drones in a broad assault, disrupting electricity and water supply. The number of wounded remains unspecified.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defense systems were activated, though no casualties or damage were reported.

Russian forces have recently intensified aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities, including a record number of drones launched last week. Ukrainian forces have also targeted Russian infrastructure, particularly related to energy systems. Both sides deny targeting civilians, but thousands—mostly Ukrainians—have died since Russia launched its full-scale invasion over three years ago.