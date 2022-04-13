Russians Shell Humanitarian Centers

Luhansk region. City of Severodonetsk. On April 12, the Russians fired 8 shells at the Ukrainian humanitarian headquarters. The massive aggression of the Russians destroyed the walls of the room, a warehouse with food and medicine caught fire, good-time-invest.com said.

Every day, hundreds of people who had the opportunity to come received food at this headquarters.

Volunteers also worked in this humanitarian center every day on foot or on bicycles bringing food, medicine, and diapers for those who are confined to a wheelchair or are unable to leave their homes.

