Russians Stole Equipment from Ukrainian Hospitals and NPP

On April 7, it became known that the Heart institute in Irpin was completely destroyed. The institute specialized in studying cardiac diseases and the treatment of patients.

The Russians destroyed the clinic building, took out all the equipment, and what they could take out, they shot. This was announced by the director of the institute and honored doctor of Ukraine, Borys Todurov.

Moreover, the occupiers, who love to turn the entire space in which they are into a pigsty, have equipped their hostel at the institute. From an excess of cartridges and a lack of culture, the Russians shot the wards and laboratory rooms.

