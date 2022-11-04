Salvia revelata, a new plant species discovered in Romania

An international Romanian-Hungarian-Ukrainian research team has discovered a new species of plant in Romania. Although it is not a rare plant, but has a wide distribution throughout the steppe region of Europe, this species of sage has simply been hidden in plain sight for centuries, being misidentified as Salvia austriaca, a common species of Central Europe, to which this plant is closely related.

Salvia revelata already has worldwide recognition, the well-known specialist magazine Taxon recently published the article in which botanists from the international research team described the new species of salvia (sage).

“The researchers named it Salvia revelata in Latin, reflecting the laborious process of revealing the correct identity in the case of this cryptic taxon, and proposed the Pontic sedge as the vernacular name. Salvia revelata can be distinguished from Salvia austriaca (Austrian honeysuckle) on the basis of differences in floral morphology, genetics, pollination biology, ecology and distribution”, explained the researcher of the Babeș Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca and the coordinator of the team that made this important discovery, botanist Mátis Attila.

The new species is related to the Pontic steppe habitats, so in Romania it is restricted to the steppe meadows of Dobrogea. Experts consider this part of the country a real biodiversity treasure, a place where different biogeographical regions meet, which makes the flora and fauna very rich, Mediterranean, Central European and Asian species being present here.

Seven years ago, during studies in the Dumbrăveni Forest Reserve in Dobrogea, botanist Szabó Anna noticed that some specimens of Salvia austriaca looked a little different in Dobrogea than those in other regions of Europe – taller, more hairy. She brought the plant to the attention of her colleague, Mátis Attila, who, after looking closely at the structure of the flower, had a revelation.

“It couldn’t be Austrian Salvia! This was the moment that led us to start researching this plant. This structural difference escaped the attention of researchers for a long time, so this species could remain hidden from science for so long,” said botanist Mátis Attila.

After observing the different structure and function of the flower, ecological, biogeographic and genetic studies began, and the combined results confirmed that it was indeed an unknown species of plant. The first specimen found was deposited in the herbarium of the “Alexandru Borza” Botanical Garden of Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca and designated as the holotype, the characteristic reference specimen for the species.

Regarding the lever mechanism and pollination biology, if in Salvia austriaca the pollen is deposited on the insect’s flanks with a horizontal movement of the staminal arms, resulting in plagiotribe (lateral) pollination, in Salvia revelata the pollen is deposited on the insect’s back by a vertical movement , from top to bottom of these arms, resulting in notothribic (dorsal) pollination.

More eloquently, Salvia austriaca embraces bumblebees, and Salvia revelata pats them on the back.Based on genetic analysis, the international group of researchers determined that Salvia revelata and Salvia austriaca most likely split about 200,000 years ago at the beginning of the penultimate ice age and continued their divergent evolution during the Eemian interglacial.

“Our discovery points to the importance of protected areas, it tells us that if we don’t take care of them, species can disappear faster than scientists can describe them. The meadows of Dobrogea and the pastures of Romania are in general exposed to a serious danger: they are destroyed on the one hand due to their transformation into arable land and, on the other hand, due to excessive grazing. Our team still has three potentially new species under analysis and description, all from Dobrogea“, added Mátis Attila.

Botanist Mátis Attila has contributed in the last decade with very valuable discoveries about local and global flora. In 2014, in the Dumbrăveni Forest Reserve, together with his colleague Havadtői Krisztina, he found the first specimens of Dobrogean aerel later described as a species new to science under the name of Ferula mikraskythiana.

In the same year and in the same nature reserve, he also identified a new species for Romania’s flora, Orobanche pubescens. These discoveries, as well as the discovery of Salvia revelata, took place while they were assessing the conservation status of the habitats in the reserve in a project of the Romanian Ornithological Society.

Also in 2014, in the Rodnei Mountains Natural Park he rediscovered Saussurea porcii, a sub-endemic species considered extinct for over 100 years due to excessive grazing, and this year he reported another new species for Romania’s flora, a sedge called Carex demissa, from the Apuseni Natural Park.

The members of the international research team for the description of the species Salvia revelata: Malkócs Tamás and Laczkó Levente, colleagues from the University of Debrecen were responsible for the genetic tests, the ecological part was coordinated by Szabó Anna from UBB Cluj, the morphological part by Kuhn Thomas from UBB Cluj, Sramkó Gábor from Debrecen contributed to the field studies and supervised the writing of the article, Alexandru Bădărău from UBB Cluj did the biogeographic research, and Ivan Moysiyenko from Kherson University in Ukraine was responsible for fieldwork in his country and collected samples for genetic testing.