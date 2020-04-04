Saturday updates: 133 died of coronavirus in Romania. 3,183 cases overall. New military ordinance under way

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 133 on Saturday morning, after 11 more victims haven been announced. Five of them are from Suceava. The youngest victim is a 27-year-old man from Sibiu, found dead in his house.

There were 3,183 cases of COVID-19 overall in Romania on Friday, with 445 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

A press conference is expected to announce a new military ordinance and new restrictions.



Death 123: Man, aged 66 from Bistrița Năsăud. Admitted to Bistrita County Hospital on March 28, confirmed positive on March 29. He died on April 3. Pre-existing conditions: stage-three lymphatic leukemia, type two diabetes, hypertension.

Death 124: Man, aged 59 from Bistrița Năsăud. He was in self-isolation, returned from Switzerland, on March 25. Hospitalised on March 31, testes positive on April 2. He had died on April 1. He head diabetes, dependent on insulin.

Death 125: Man, aged 27 from Sibiu. He died on March 31, he was found in his house later on. Doctors took his blood tests postmortem and the result cam back positive for coronavirus on April 2.

Death 126: Man, aged 61, Galati. Returned from Antalya on March 20. Admitted at Galati County Hospital on March 26, tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day. He died on April 3. He had type two diabetes, hypertension and chronic liver disease.

Death 127: Man, aged 46, Ialomita. Hospitalised on March 31 at intensive care of the county hospital in Slobozia. Confirmed with covid on April 1. He died on April 3.

Death 128: Woman, aged 77 from Suceava. Admitted at Suceava County Hospital on March 19. He tested positive on March 30, tests taken on March 25. She died on April 2.

Death 129: Man, aged 62, Suceava. Hospitalised on March 17, tested positive on March 25. He died on April 2.

Death 130: Woman, aged 63, Suceava. Admitted to hospital on March 27, tested positive on April 2, died on the same day.

Death 131: Man, aged 67, Suceava. Hospitalised on March 27, tested on March 29, tested positive on April 2. He had died on March 30.

Death 132: Man, aged 58, Suceava. Admitted to the county hospital on March 29, tested on March 29, reuslt came back positive on April 3. He had died on March 30. Pre-existing conditions: type two diabetes, previous heart attack.

Death 133: Woman, aged 62, Ialomita. Hospitalised in Slobozia on March 31. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2. She died on April 3. She had type two diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease.