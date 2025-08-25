Just two weeks before the start of the school year, teachers are protesting for the third consecutive week in front of the Ministry of Education. Educators are opposing the increase in teaching hours, the reduction in pay for overtime, and the consolidation of over 850 schools. Discontent also comes from parents, who are threatening to boycott opening ceremonies, as well as from students who are outraged by the cutting of scholarships.

Another sensitive issue is the consolidation of educational institutions. Over 850 schools have been affected by this measure, with classes being moved to other facilities. The dissatisfaction is not limited to teachers. Parents have launched a manifesto on social media and discussion groups, announcing that they will boycott school opening events if politicians attend. Similarly, students are ready to protest against scholarship cuts, which they consider unfair and directly harmful to their chances of continuing their education.

The Ministry of Education maintains that the measures taken are “necessary and rational” and aim to make the system more efficient. Officials state that these decisions are part of a broader plan to reorganize education. Nevertheless, dissatisfaction within the system is growing, leaving the start of the school year shrouded in uncertainty.