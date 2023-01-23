2,000-year-old Roman road, discovered in the center of Cluj-Napoca

The archaeologists of the National Museum of the History of Transylvania in Cluj-Napoca discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman road in the central area of ​​the city, which was preserved in good condition. They explain the durability of these roads by the fact that they have been used for a long time and maintained.

“Several fragments of a Roman road were found, covered with slabs and built of river stones, sometimes glued with mortar, at a depth of about 80 cm. The orientation of the road is north-south and it is probably related to the street network of the Roman city of Napoca”, said archaeologist Cristian Dima from the National History Museum of Transylvania.

He says that the roads made by the Romans were used for a long time after the fall of the Roman Empire and that some are still used today, at least their route.

“Roman roads, like in everything that was the Roman Empire, were reused after the fall of the empire. There are many examples in Italy, Via Apia, etc. They are reused. In our country, the Middle Ages begin somewhere in the 14th century, in Cluj, with the foundation of the citadel. Of course, the Austrians reused them in their period, after that the street layout and today’s layout is still preserved, more or less, as it was in the Roman period. Several roads are identified, both in the Roman civil settlements and in the military settlements, in particular. In Alba, many roads are discovered, right in the area of ​​the XIII Gemina castle, in Turda, a few more roads are discovered. The imperial road that we, those from the Cluj Museum, discovered during the excavations in 2021, on the highway route, the road discovered in the area of ​​the Roman fort at Sutor, etc.“, the archaeologist from Cluj also said.

Why did the Roman roads last so long?

According to him, many roads today preserve at least the route of the roads from 2,000 years ago. “Part of the Romanian road networks/routes is still preserved today. Especially in rural places, street trams of villages keep street trams. In larger cities, where there are more interventions, it is not kept exactly. And between localities, mostly the same routes are used. In Transylvania, where the Habsburg and Austro-Hungarian Empires were, they did a lot of building works, many of them were modified”, Cristian Dima explains.

He emphasizes that the strength and durability of roads and other constructions made by the Romans is also due to the fact that they were reused and maintained later, but also to the Roman technology, which was advanced for that time. “They had pretty advanced technology for the time. They were doing the job pretty well. A fairly solid structure was made, with large stones at the base, then with small stones and then large slabs in the upper part, worked more or less. In Cluj, Feleac tiles were used, some of them rounded. On a smaller scale, it closely resembles what is preserved today in Pompeii. The resistance of the Roman constructions is due to a good extent to the mortar they invented then, but also to their subsequent reuse, whereby those who reused them took care to preserve them”, says the archaeologist.

According to the researchers, the Romans produced a very resistant concrete by mixing lime and volcanic rock. Also, for underwater structures, lime was mixed with volcanic ash to form mortar, and this mortar was mixed with volcanic tuff and placed in wooden molds, and the water activated a hot chemical reaction. The water molecules entered the structure of the lime, and it reacted with the ash in such a way that the entire material was cemented.