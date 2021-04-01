Apply now to become an ESA astronaut

Applications are now open for ESA’s 2021 astronaut selection and qualified candidates of all genders are encouraged to apply. Romanian citizens can apply.

The vacancy notice runs from 31 March to 28 May 2021 and all applications must be submitted via the ESA Careers website within these eight weeks. Following this deadline, ESA will start a six-stage selection process. Successful candidates are expected to be appointed in October 2022.

Further information on the vacancies as well as the ESA astronaut selection process and astronaut training is available online at esa.int/yourwaytospace

