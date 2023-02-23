AROBS Engineering represents Romania in the ClearSpace-1 consortium for a pioneering mission to remove debris from Earth’s orbit  

AROBS Engineering, part of AROBS Transilvania Software, a technology company, represents Romania at the ClearSpace-1 consortium for a pioneering mission to remove debris from Earth’s orbit.

AROBS Engineering is one of the ClearSpace and the European Space Agency (ESA) industrial partners to deliver an embedded software solution for the ClearSpace-1 program. Recently, Switzerland-based ClearSpace and its industrial partners have passed their first significant program review with ESA for the mission.

“The selection of our company as a partner in the ClearSpace-1 program, following a competition in which AROBS Engineering was evaluated as the best in Romania in providing this type of embedded software services, validates our colleagues’ high expertise in aerospace. I want to congratulate the AROBS Engineering team for this exceptional achievement. We are proud that they will be involved in a project with a significant impact on the future of the European aerospace industry,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

ClearSpace is an in-orbit services (IOS) company created in 2018, intending to revolutionize how space missions are conducted. The Swiss-based company is a strategic partner of ESA in Europe’s long-term project to clean up the space. In 2020, ESA commissioned ClearSpace to build, launch, and fly a novel deorbit mission to rendezvous with and capture a large piece of debris in orbit, then safely pilot the object into Earth’s atmosphere. This will be done through the ClearSpace-1 program supported by ESA and the participating states.

ClearSpace has designed a four-armed capture system for its robotic satellite as a critical step in developing this unique debris-removal mission. This innovative technology successfully passed proof-of-concept testing at ESA’s research and technology center (ESTEC) in the Netherlands in October 2022. AROBS Engineering was responsible for a key part of the mission. ClearSpace-1 program is planned to be launched in 2026.

“I am excited to see that our 20+ years of experience in embedded software engineering and image processing are being put to good use in such an exciting and innovative project,” stated Cosmin Stanciu, Business Development Manager for Aerospace, AROBS Engineering.

This is the first collaboration between AROBS Engineering and ClearSpace. Still, it is one of many collaborations supported by ESA. The company has a ten-year history in R&D projects, mainly in onboard software.

AROBS Engineering (former Enea Software Services Development business line and team) provides premium embedded software development services to clients in Europe and North America—the company works with globally significant aerospace, medical, and maritime partners.

AROBS Transilvania Software is listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange as of December 6, 2021.