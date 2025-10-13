Almost half of the Alpine landscapes in the Carpathians have visibly transformed over the past four decades, according to an international study coordinated by Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca. Researchers have identified accelerated greening in areas above 1,500 meters in altitude, with reduced grazing among the main contributing factors.

Using satellite imagery and historical aerial photographs, the international team at Babeș-Bolyai University discovered major changes in the Carpathian Mountains. The study shows rapid vegetation growth in mountainous regions above 1,500 meters, highlighted by the expansion of shrubs such as blueberries, cranberries, junipers, and rhododendrons. This phenomenon is linked to both climate change and socio-economic factors.

“We used these Corona-type aerial photo sets taken at the end of the 1960s and compared them with recent Google Earth images,” Dan Turtureanu, a researcher at Babeș-Bolyai University, explained at Digi24.

“There are also functional benefits, as these shrubs help purify water. These are species that naturally occur abundantly, so they are not particularly rare, even rhododendron, which is typical for the Carpathians,” the added.

In his turn, Mihai Pușcaș, director of the Cluj-Napoca Botanical Garden, noted: “Unlike the Alps, in our case, it is not so much climate change as changes in management practices. Let’s not forget that these large, deforested regions, now meadows, were once either covered by forests or shrublands. Now, in certain areas, renaturalization is occurring.”

Experts warn that the decline in grazing is also a significant factor, and without this activity, forests could return to the lower areas of the Carpathians in the coming decades.