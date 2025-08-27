Students from Gheorghe Lazăr National College tested AI applications for data digitisation and artefact reconstruction at the 2025 Summer School, under Endava’s guidance.

Endava, a leading next-generation technology services provider whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, and the Research Institute of the University of Bucharest (ICUB) continued for the second consecutive year their collaboration within the Summer School “From Robotics to Archaeology”, held at the Sultana-Malu Roșu archaeological site in Călărași County.

At this year’s edition, which took place between 30th July –3rd August, students from Gheorghe Lazăr National College experienced hands-on how modern technology can be integrated into archaeology, while developing new skills for innovative research.

While in 2024 the discussions focused on AI integration in archaeological profile analysis, pottery recognition, and 3D reconstruction of artefacts, this year’s themes addressed new major challenges in the field: digitising legacy site documentation (notes, drawings, maps), processing historical satellite images, managing unstructured digital archives, and adapting shard recognition solutions to the identification of bones and skeletons. At Sultana, these solutions revealed valuable insights into everyday life, funerary practices, and the social structure of a Neolithic community dating back more than 6,000 years.

Endava specialists, with extensive experience in AI and automation, discussed how to handle and digitise large volumes of legacy data that remain difficult to use without centralisation. They emphasised the importance of integrating information collected with outdated yet valuable technologies through modern solutions such as speech recognition. They also underlined the need for a unified platform that can bring together different types of data and convert them into useful formats for detailed 3D reconstructions of archaeological sites.

“Archaeology relies on a vast amount of data, often fragmented and difficult to integrate. With AI-based technologies, we can connect information from field notebooks, photographs, satellite images, and geospatial data, creating a far more complete picture of the past. The solutions tested this year at Sultana range from automatic bone fragment recognition to prototypes for smart cleaning of pottery,” said Miron Stratan, Endava Strategic Partnerships Consultant.

A central highlight of the 2025 edition was the introduction of the Gen-AI Assistant for archaeologists – a digital tool capable of classifying artefacts, making contextual predictions, estimating resources, and supporting researchers in analysing large volumes of data gathered in the field.

During the Summer School, students learned how to manage both traditional and digital archaeological documentation, including handwritten texts, maps, photographs, and satellite images. They also discovered methods to integrate data from various sources such as notes, orthophotography, radar, and magnetometers – even when stored in proprietary formats. Moreover, they explored the use of AI for automatic recognition and reconstruction of ceramic and bone fragments. This allowed them to see how modern technology helps identify artefacts, understand context, and measure archaeological objects and sites. Such solutions can also be applied to predict which bone fragments belong to a larger bone, their position within the skeleton, and whether they are part of a specific individual – an essential step when remains of multiple persons are uncovered at the same site.

Another important discussion demonstrated how, even without programming knowledge, a functional programme can be developed in just two weeks with the help of AI – proving the efficiency of rapid iteration and well-structured questions. Participants also learned how to design precise prompts, starting from a clear problem definition and applying the CRAFT framework (Context, Results, Audience, Format, Tone) to obtain relevant solutions.

“Maximising the potential of artificial intelligence depends on the clarity of the questions asked and on continuous iteration. Just as engineers must deeply understand technical issues to obtain accurate results, AI users need to formulate well-defined prompts and validate outcomes. AI acts like a junior team member: with clear instructions and proper guidance, it can make a significant contribution to solving complex problems. At Sultana, our archaeological work sits at the intersection of human knowledge and technological power. AI tools and digital models amplify the expertise of archaeologists, helping us process large volumes of data, reconstruct fragments of the past, and uncover insights that would otherwise remain inaccessible or require enormous time and resources. Technology thus becomes a partner that enables us to explore ancient sites, connect disparate data, and open new perspectives on history,” added Miron Stratan, Endava Strategic Partnerships Consultant.

Further discussions addressed how repetitive processes – such as cleaning pottery shards – could be streamlined through automation inspired by industrial systems, including conveyor-belt style “washing tunnels” with controlled sensors and water pressure, similar to those used in car washes.

“Partnering with Endava for the second edition of the summer school ‘From Robotics to Archaeology’ has brought significant value not only from a technological perspective, but also from an educational standpoint. Through its active involvement in both theoretical and practical sessions, the company created a direct connection between students from Gheorghe Lazăr National College and professionals in IT, archaeology, and research. This type of engagement – facilitated by Endava – plays a vital role in shaping the early professional development of the younger generation, providing them with access to real-world applications of advanced technologies in an interdisciplinary setting. By working closely with specialists, university students, PhD candidates, and researchers, high school students had the opportunity to better understand how their passions can align with future academic and career paths, with Endava acting as a catalyst for this dialogue across educational levels,” said Cătălin Lazăr, University of Bucharest Research Institute.

By continuing their partnership, Endava and ICUB aim to move these solutions into testing and validation phases within European and international projects, offering Romanian archaeology the chance to become a model of interdisciplinary innovation. ICUB is actively seeking local and European partners to support innovation in archaeology and the testing of these technological solutions.