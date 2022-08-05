How to see the Perseids in 2022: useful tips

August brings the maximum of the Perseid meteor shower. Seeing dozens of shooting stars in just a few hours is a special experience that you can enjoy every year.

Here are some helpful tips to help you see the Perseids this year.

1. Find out in advance the maximum days of the Perseids

The first thing to do in order to enjoy the maximum of the Perseids is to find out when the most shooting stars will be visible. The information is published on the official website of the “Amiral Vasile Urseanu” Astronomical Observatory.

The period of activity of the Perseids is between July 17 and August 26. In 2022, the maximum of the meteor stream will be reached on the night of August 12 to 13 after 12:00 (“at 04 TLR”). This means that there are three days when the most shooting stars will be visible.

On the night of August 11 to 12 there is an upward slope of the current, the maximum being reached the following night, and on the night of August 13 to 14 there is a downward slope. All these nights offer the opportunity to see many shooting stars after midnight. Important to note is that in 2022 the moon is in its Full Moon phase, being bright and visible all night, which will make the number of visible shooting stars less.

Check the weather forecast ahead of time and choose 1-2 nights to go see the shooting stars. If rain or clouds are announced in one of them, you will have alternatives ahead of time. Also, see what the weather is like in different directions from your city on the evening you’ve decided to go see the Perseids: it might be cloudy to the south, but clear to the north.

2. Choose a suitable place to see the meteor shower

To be able to see as many shooting stars as possible it is important to choose a place with as little ambient light as possible. It is best to go as far from the city as possible, between 35 and 60 km. You can search online using Google Maps for a suitable place near your city. Avoid forests and areas with clumps of trees to maximize visibility. Choose a place away from bodies of water (thus avoiding areas with many mosquitoes).

If you don’t have a car, talk to friends in advance who might be interested in this experience and who have a vehicle you could go with. Alternatively, you can inquire if there are places in your city that ensure good visibility – astronomical observatories, terraces that are open late especially to see the Perseids, etc.

3. Take the essentials with you

It’s not exactly a trip, but it’s good to think ahead of time about what you’ll need to enjoy the Perseids. Here are some things you might find useful:

– water – since you will be far from the city, it is good to have some water with you so that you can if you want to look for shooting stars.

– snacks – it’s no picnic, but you might want something good. Take Mixitka bars with you – they will be appreciated by everyone you go to see the Perseids with!

– chairs – bearing in mind that you will stay for a few hours looking after the Perseids, it is good to take some chairs with you, preferably ones with folding backs, which you can stretch out to look at the sky more easily.

– bug spray / sting treatment spray – don’t leave home without these two types of products, especially if you are allergic to insect stings.

4. Don’t forget thicker clothes

It’s summer, it’s very hot during the day, but at night, to stay outside for a few hours, it’s good to take some thicker clothes from home for the whole family. For children you can opt for a hat or a thicker overall – or a jacket and thick, long trousers and closed shoes (not sandals). Thick jackets or hoodies can also be extremely useful for adults – check the weather forecast in advance and see how many degrees it will be when you go to enjoy the shooting stars. If you are passionate about photography or astronomy, then you can also take a tripod and camera or telescope with you to see different stars or planets visible during this period.