Romanian-born theoretical physicist Alex Lupsasca, winner of an award for his research in the field of black holes, has joined OpenAI’s new scientific team, Axios exclusively writes.

Lupsasca is the first person to join the OpenAI for Science initiative led by Kevin Weil. In addition to his role at OpenAI, Lupsasca will continue his current work as a professor at Vanderbilt University.

This move by OpenAI signals the company’s intention to deepen its scientific credibility, beyond its status as the world’s most popular chatbot and AI video application.

The company is already using its AI models to explore scientific problems, starting with mathematics and physics.

Lupsasca will help shape OpenAI’s research direction in theoretical physics and guide how frontier models approach complex, multi-step scientific reasoning.

He will also collaborate closely with the academic community. “Today, I’m excited to share some interesting news: I have joined OpenAI for Science, a new research team dedicated to building AI systems that advance scientific reasoning and accelerate discoveries in mathematics and physics.

As a theoretical physicist, I thought it would take a long time before AI could make a meaningful contribution to research. But GPT-5 Pro completely changed my perspective.

This summer, I wrote a paper on new symmetries in the perturbation theory of black holes.

Discovering these symmetries was a difficult and time-consuming calculation (you can understand why if you look at the form of their generators in Equation 7 of the paper).

After GPT-5 Pro was released, I gave it the same problem, and to my great surprise, it rediscovered this result in less than 30 minutes.

It’s not perfect (it needs to be trained on the simpler configuration of flat space before tackling the full black hole problem), but the leap is incredible.

And it’s not just theoretical physics. GPT-5 Pro can also tackle challenging questions in observational astrophysics, producing results that would take a talented student several days of research.

Examples like these convinced me that AI will transform how science is done. There is still enormous potential for growth, and I’m thrilled to help push these boundaries at OpenAI for Science!” Alex Lupsasca shared in a LinkedIn post.