Ornitodata Surpasses 2,000,000 Observations!

A symbolic yet highly significant milestone has been reached: Ornitodata, the bird observation database managed by the Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR), has officially recorded its 2,000,000th public observation! This achievement marks not only a quantitative success but also the growing maturity of volunteer engagement and the scientific value of the collected data.

Importance and Impact

  • Beyond national borders: The data entered into Ornitodata are not only useful at the local or national level—they are also integrated into the EuroBirdPortal, an initiative of the European Bird Census Council (EBCC) that brings together bird observations from across Europe.

  • Scientific applications: The volume and quality of the data make Ornitodata a valuable tool for creating bird atlases (national and urban), conducting population trend analyses, producing scientific studies, and assessing species for Red List evaluations.

  • Cross-border collaboration: Since 2024, Ornitodata has expanded internationally with Ornitodata Moldova, developed in partnership with the Society for the Protection of Birds and Nature (SPPN). The Moldovan database has already reached nearly 30,000 observations.

  • Quality over quantity: In 2025, data collected as Complete Lists (structured systematic observations) represent over 40% of all unsystematic observations—a clear sign that registered volunteers are increasingly aware of the importance of rigorous data collection.

What’s Next?

  • Continue using the collected data as an engine for research and analysis—through the publication of detailed reports and studies based on accumulated information.

  • Improve the user interface and dedicated mobile app, and expand volunteer engagement programs in underrepresented regions.

  • Encourage amateur ornithologists and nature enthusiasts to contribute—every observation counts.

Romania Journal
