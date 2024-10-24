Romania to Lead ESA Mission for Space Cybersecurity

The GMV company has been designated by the European Space Agency (ESA) to lead the CyberCUBE mission, a key initiative within the Cyber Evolutions program of ESA’s Cyber Security Operations Center (CSOC).

The consortium led by GMV, which includes teams from GMV Romania (the main contractor) and Spain, alongside Alén Space—a pioneer in space exploration that joined GMV in 2023—will manage the entire lifecycle of the CyberCUBE mission, from specifications and design to procurement, assembly, verification, validation, launch, and initial orbital operations.

This mission represents a crucial step in enhancing the cybersecurity of space assets, contributing to their resilience against emerging cyber threats in the context of future space operations.

The CyberCUBE mission aims to validate the radio frequency (RF) capabilities of CSOC and includes real-world demonstrations of sophisticated data analysis tools designed to detect and neutralize potential cyber threats. In response to the growing need for enhanced cybersecurity in space, GMV will deliver a state-of-the-art operational orbital laboratory equipped with innovative cybersecurity capabilities. This orbital platform will support the development, testing, and refinement of cryptographic functions and security key management strategies while collecting essential security data from operational systems.

The CyberCUBE mission aims to provide the European Space Agency with a cost-effective and easily reconfigurable cyber capability that will demonstrate innovative technologies in orbit, while also reducing risks and accelerating the adoption of cybersecurity solutions for future ESA missions.

GMV contributes a diverse portfolio of products and services, providing the European Space Agency (ESA) with a reliable infrastructure for both the flight segment and the ground segment of the mission. The project will be led by GMV in Romania, with Alén Space acting as a subcontractor and benefiting from GMV’s expertise in cybersecurity in Spain.

GMV’s responsibilities cover the entire development cycle of the CyberCUBE mission, from design to launch and ensuring preliminary operations. The work includes supplying the flight segment, which consists of a 3U Cubesat platform to be delivered by Alén Space, equipped with advanced reprogrammable processing capabilities and a payload intended for cybersecurity monitoring. The platform will remain operational in orbit for at least one year, collecting essential data on the vulnerabilities of space infrastructures and their resilience to cyber threats.

GMV will also provide the main components of the ground segment, which includes the Mission Control Center delivered by Alén Space, integrated with GMV’s COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) focus suite, as well as a ground simulator for the satellite. ESA’s Cyber Security Operations Center (CSOC) will act as the primary user, managing operations within the mission, handling raw data, and processing it for cybersecurity analysis.

Additionally, GMV will oversee the launch, ensuring that the satellite is placed into the designated orbit. The mission will target orbits that allow regular communication with the main antenna of the European Space Agency at the European Space Security and Education Centre (ESEC) in Redu, Belgium.

Upon successful completion of the mission’s operationalization (the equivalent of commissioning), GMV will transfer control of the CyberCUBE satellite to ESA for nominal operations. The results of the mission will help to inform future cybersecurity strategies, and any potential extension of the mission will be assessed based on the outcomes and available resources. At the end of its operational lifetime, the CyberCUBE satellite will be decommissioned in accordance with ESA’s policy on reducing space debris.

Mariella Graziano, Director of Strategy and Business Development at GMV for Space Systems for Science, Exploration, and Transport, stated: “The CyberCUBE mission is a crucial step in protecting space assets, and GMV is proud to contribute its expertise and resources to this vital initiative. The knowledge gained from this mission will not only strengthen Europe’s space infrastructure but also contribute to establishing a secure and resilient framework for global space operations.”

Cristian Chițu, Space Director at GMV Romania, remarked: “Leading the CyberCUBE mission for the European Space Agency marks an important milestone in GMV Romania’s development strategy, being the company’s first space mission. This occurs in a critical field and at a crucial time when cybersecurity is becoming increasingly vital for the future of space operations. We express our appreciation to the European Space Agency for the trust placed in us through this contract and to the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) for the valuable support provided throughout our maturation, which made this opportunity possible.”

Massimo Panzeri, Cybersecurity and Space Programs Accreditation Manager at ESA’s Security Office, said: “We are extremely proud of the CyberCUBE project. It will allow us to validate new cybersecurity technologies in orbit, with the primary objective of maturing them for later adoption in all ESA missions. This is a clear indicator that the European Space Agency is particularly concerned about the security of its space missions, in the interest of its member states.”

Daniel Crunțeanu, General Director of the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA), stated: “As cybersecurity plays an increasingly important role in the success of space operations globally, we congratulate GMV Romania on leading the CyberCUBE mission for ESA. This mission is part of ESA’s Cybersecurity Strategy, which has been endorsed by Romania through the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA).”