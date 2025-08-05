Scientists Reveal Universe’s Lifespan Is Shorter Than Thought

A new study, cited by Live Science, suggests that the estimated lifespan of the universe is just 33 billion years; and that the cosmos will “begin to die” in less than a third of that time—in just 10 billion years. This is only one of the possible theories, as no one can say for certain when the universe will end, researchers emphasize.

There are two main theories about how the universe might die:

The “Big Freeze” theory, which posits that the cosmos will continue expanding until all the stars lose their energy and cool down to absolute zero;

And the “Big Crunch” theory, which suggests that the universe’s expansion is only temporary and that, after a certain point, it will start to contract and eventually collapse into a reversed Big Bang.

Scientists are still struggling to reach a consensus on which theory is more likely, because recent observations have revealed uncertainties about the rate at which the universe is expanding—a phenomenon referred to as the “cosmological crisis.”

Big Freeze or Big Crunch?

One way to solve this crisis is to discover the true value of the cosmological constant, a theoretical “magic number” used to calculate cosmic expansion. But to do that, researchers must first uncover the elusive identity of dark energy—the mysterious force or substance that seems to drive the expansion of the universe, according to Live Science.

In a recent paper uploaded on June 30 to the preprint server arXiv, researchers analyzed findings from the Dark Energy Survey (DES) and the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), which suggest that dark energy may be made up of axions—hypothetical particles that rarely interact with matter.

If axions do exist, then the cosmological constant would be negative, which would lead to a Big Crunch, the researchers argue. And their calculations indicate this could happen sooner than expected.

Using their new model for the Big Crunch, the scientists estimate the total lifespan of the universe at about 33 billion years. Given that the universe is currently believed to be around 13.8 billion years old, this implies something clear: the cosmos has already passed through more than a third of its total lifetime.

If the new timeline is correct, the universe will stop expanding in about 10 billion years and begin contracting rapidly—much faster than previous models had predicted, Space.com (affiliated with Live Science) recently reported. Other models suggest that the Big Crunch might not occur for hundreds of billions of years.

Other Possible Timelines

The true identity of dark energy remains a mystery, meaning the new model is still purely theoretical, the source also notes.

This isn’t the first study to suggest the Big Crunch might start earlier than expected. In 2022, researchers proposed that the universe could stop expanding in as little as 100 million years.

But if the universe instead ends in a Big Freeze—a scenario favored by Albert Einstein—its death would come much later. Recent research suggests that the soonest the “Big Freeze” could occur is in about 1 quinvigintillion (1 followed by 78 zeros) years.

Other theories suggest that cosmic expansion might suddenly reverse multiple times, further complicating potential timelines for either scenario.

The work of Stephen Hawking on black holes also suggests that everything in the universe could evaporate before either scenario happens.

Some experts have further suggested that our universe might be just one in a series of endless reincarnations in a cycle of Big Bangs or Big Bounces—which would essentially make the cosmos immortal. Others have proposed that the universe is a simulation or hologram, raising the question of whether it’s even “real.”

The only thing most researchers agree on is that it may take a very, very long time to figure out who is right.