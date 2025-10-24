Over 600 students from Brașov participated this week in visits organized as part of the national program Școala Altfel at the St. O. Iosif Libris bookstore and at the Libris warehouse. Students discovered the journey of a book from the author to the reader and had the chance to see firsthand how one of the most modern book depots in Romania operates.

The visit showed children that behind every order there is an entire infrastructure: people, processes, and technology. From the reception of books in the warehouse to packaging and delivery, each step helped them understand what it takes to work in a company that makes reading more accessible to readers across the country and even abroad.

“We are delighted by the children’s interest and curiosity. They ask countless questions, from how books arrive at the warehouse to how quickly orders can be shipped. It is heartening to see how fascinated they are by the world of books and to know that for some of them, this experience may inspire their future. Through visits like these, we aim to be closer to the community and to show that education can also be experienced outside the classroom,” said Loredana Tudor, Marketing Manager at Libris.ro.

For the Libris team, these visits are a way to reconnect with the mission of bringing books closer to people. On every guided tour, the curiosity of the children reminds them how natural the desire to understand is and how much joy a simple discovery can bring, like seeing for the first time a warehouse with over a million volumes moving silently but with impressive precision.

A Different Lesson, Among Millions of Books

Most of the children were impressed by the scale of the space and the pace at which each book moves toward its final destination. The Libris warehouse spans over 5,000 square meters, has a storage capacity of over 1.5 million volumes, and uses automated processes that allow the preparation of up to 20,000 orders daily.

“Children discovered, step by step, how the entire logistics chain works — from receiving new titles from publishers, organizing them on shelves, to the moment a book is carefully packaged and ready for delivery. They even had the chance to pack books themselves and write messages to the recipients of the orders. Many were surprised to learn that behind every online order there is a team of people who read, select, pack, and send thousands of stories to readers’ homes every day,” added Loredana Tudor.

Interacting with Books: The First Step Toward Reading

The St. O. Iosif Libris bookstore in Brașov was also a popular destination for teachers participating in Școala Altfel, with around 100 children visiting each day.

A landmark of Brașov’s cultural scene, the St. O. Iosif Libris bookstore is a symbolic space for Libris and one of the oldest bookstores in Romania, operating for decades. It was taken over in 1991 by Ana and Virgil Oniță, who founded Libris with the aim of saving the bookstore from closure and transforming it into a cultural hub, becoming Romania’s first privatized bookstore and the origin of the entire Libris group.

“The St. O. Iosif Libris bookstore remains a living space of Brașov’s culture, a place where books continue to bring together people and stories. The children’s visit as part of Școala Altfel showed us how great their curiosity can be when reading is experienced as an adventure. I believe that to bring them closer to books, we need to actively engage them, offer attractive contexts, and show that reading opens worlds — to the past, to the future, but most importantly, to themselves,” said Augusta Oniță-Bagoly, Manager of St. O. Iosif Libris Bookstore and Coordinator of Cultural Events.

During the visits to the bookstore in central Brașov, hundreds of students learned how a story is built, the steps involved in writing a book, met authors, and discovered what it’s like to live daily surrounded by books.

By opening its doors to students, Libris continues its mission to support reading and education, this time from a practical perspective, giving children closer access to books through a real-world experience of what it means to work in a universe dedicated to literature.