Searches at private university in Bucharest over suspected diploma fraud

DIICOT prosecutors are conducting searches at Spiru Haret private university in Bucharest and also at other locations in the Capital and other cities in a file regarding forged diplomas. Sources told local mass media there are suspicions that the university Vice-Rector, helped by other academic employees would have granted forged bachelor degrees to several people.

At the same time, the Vice-Rector is suspected of setting up a criminal organized group, of abuse of office and forgery.

The secretaries of some faculties within the university would be also involved in this affair, as they are accused of having revealed the subjects for various exams to some students and graduate students, so they could obtain bachelor or master degrees at various specialisations within the university during 2018-2019.

76 locations are searched in Bucharest and such counties as: Brașov, Bistrița-Năsăud, Ilfov, Giurgiu, Călărași, Vaslui, Satu Mare, Ialomița, Timișoara, Dâmbovița, Botoșani, Cluj and Mureș.

13 searches are under way at the headquarters of some university offices.

More than 100 people will be taken to hearings.