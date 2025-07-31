Second Day of Protests: Unions Threaten to Halt Teaching

Teachers protest for the second day in a row in front of the Ministry of Education on Thursday. They threaten that they will not start the school year except in the streets. In some counties, unions have already announced that they will suspend teaching activity, which could mean that they will not organize the fall session of the Baccalaureate exam. Unionists are dissatisfied with the increases in standards, the number of students in classes and the decrease in income.

The teaching norm will increase by two hours, the positions of principals in schools with fewer than 500 children will disappear, educational units will be assigned to other larger schools, and the number of students in the classroom will be higher – these are just some of the changes in Education that have brought teachers to the streets. These will come into force on September 1, following the law that the Bologna Government assumed responsibility for in Parliament at the beginning of July. The school year is expected to begin with a protest throughout the country, on September 8.

The minister has announced several changes. On one hand, the teaching workload will increase during the school year, meaning schools won’t have enough time to adjust their staffing to address this issue. Another decision involves lowering the hourly pay rate, and another increases the number of students per class.

Additionally, the minimum number of students required for a school to have legal status will be raised, which means over 900 director positions will be eliminated. This is just the first of a series of ten planned protests, culminating in a nationwide demonstration on September 8, the first day of school. On that day, over 30,000 teachers are expected to march and protest from the Government building to the Cotroceni Palace.

Minister of Education: “The measures taken are necessary, not desired – there is no more money for salaries and scholarships” The Minister of Education and Research, Daniel David, stated in a message addressed to union members and “people in education” that the measures introduced through Law 141/2025 are “necessary, not desired,” in order to protect salaries and scholarships starting this autumn. “To put it bluntly, there is no more money to cover salaries and scholarships for the entire year! It’s unfair to believe that it isn’t difficult for me to implement these measures or that I don’t understand the discomfort they cause,” said the minister. “As a minister, I have the legal obligation to implement the laws in force (and the Government Program). The measures taken through Law no. 141/2025 are necessary, not desired, so that we can protect salaries and scholarships in the fall. To say it clearly: there is no more money left for paying salaries and scholarships for the rest of the year! It’s wrong to assume that it’s easy for me to enforce these or that I don’t understand the discomfort caused. That is precisely why I have said that any fiscal-budgetary measures must be taken only if, in applying them, we protect people’s jobs and salaries, while respecting the principles of rationality (staying within European benchmarks) and decency (what the country can currently afford, sustainably),” Daniel David emphasized in a statement issued by the Ministry of Education. David added that, in accordance with the provisions of this law, he recently put forward for public consultation the implementing norms for the education sector, in order to receive “constructive proposals” from people in the system so that the measures can be applied “as reasonably as possible.” “This is what I am working on now, and this should be our common focus. It’s possible that, in these first versions, my team and I may have missed other viable solutions. Once we get through this crisis – as many of the measures are temporary – we will be able to rethink things with a focus on development (as I proposed in the QX Report). Frankly speaking, when I look at the outcomes of our education system (e.g., functional illiteracy, school dropout rates), I myself often feel the impulse to demand resignations in various areas of influence within the system. But I don’t do that out of a sense of responsibility – I know we must work together to save ourselves (and then to build something better) – and out of decency – I know that the leaders in these areas are not solely responsible,” the minister continued. David also said he would have “very much liked” to serve as Minister of Education and Research in a period when he could focus on building rather than having to look daily for restructuring solutions that, while meant to save salaries and scholarships in the fall, inevitably cause “discomfort.” “I know you’ve heard many ministers justify staying in office in the name of some vague responsibility or who have stepped down using convenient excuses to avoid the pressure of the problems. I’m certain none of them would want to be leading the ministry now. I came to help, not to complicate things. I have not pursued, and am not pursuing, a political career. I have served our country as a technical expert in two mandates during two critical moments: the political crisis during my first term, and now the fiscal-budgetary crisis in my second. If my resignation would have solved the financial situation in Education and Research, and for the country, I would have announced it long ago! My focus now – and my duty as a member of the Government – is to save our system this fall and, through that, along with reforms in other domains, to save the country. I invite you to do this together, and then, together again, to work for development,” concluded Daniel David.