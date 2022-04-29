Sections of Calea Victoriei, Unirii Bvd. and Kiseleff Road become pedestrian over the weekend

Calea Victoriei, Kiseleff Road, between Arhitect Ion Mincu Street and Monetăriei Street and Unirii Boulevard, between Splaiul Independenţei and Dimitrie Cantemir Boulevard, respectively between Dimitrie Cantemir Boulevard and Mircea Vodă Boulevard (direction to Alba Iulia Square) become pedestrian this weekend “Open Streets – Bucharest, Urban Promenade”. The traffic on these large boulevards of the Capital will be closed every weekend, until October 16.

“The event takes place over several weekends from April 30 to October 16 and involves the temporary establishment of five pedestrian areas in the central area of ​​the city, namely: Calea Victoriei and adjacent streets, George Enescu Square, University Square, Unirii Boulevard, Kiseleff Road, with the proposal to extend the pedestrian areas outside the city center, on several streets in the six sectors of the Capital “, informed the Bucharest City Hall, the organizer of the event.

Designed as an urban experiment in a pandemic context, “Open Streets” aims to emotionally reconnect Bucharest residents with the city where they live and rediscover the pleasure of spending time in public space, but also the revitalization of major arteries of the city.

The program of the edition includes cultural activities (concerts, participatory projects, contemporary dance performances, artistic interventions, theater performances), sports and educational activities prepared by several cultural institutions of the city, but also by private cultural operators and HoReCa entrepreneurs from Bucharest.