“Sensitive Topic: Romanians’ Drug War Stories on Stage”

The queer culture platform art200 announces the launch of the project “Sensitive Topic: Romanian Consumers’ Experiences in the War on Drugs”, a work of political theater that addresses an issue of current urgency and public sensitivity: drug use in Romania and the way society relates to those labeled as “marginal.”

The performance is based on ethnographic research conducted by Luca Istodor (SNSPA, Master’s in Anthropology) and coordinated by anthropologist Radu Umbreș, documented through observation and interviews with people directly affected by drug use. Beyond its artistic representation, the project seeks to open a necessary dialogue in the public sphere, at a time when debate on this issue is often polarized and dominated by punitive and sensationalist narratives.

“Sensitive Topic was born out of an urgent need: to bring to the forefront the voices of drug users, who most often are absent from public space. In Romania, since 2022, the state has declared a ‘war on drugs,’ toughened penalties, and intensified control measures, yet it has continued to ignore the experiences of those directly affected. Through this performance, we aimed to amplify the voices of users, to urge the public to listen to them and to understand their stories. Through interviews, we uncovered testimonies that don’t fit the simplistic and stigmatizing image promoted by authorities and the media—stories that show the reality of drug use is far more diverse and complex. Sensitive Topic is an exercise in empathy and a call for change: to rethink how we view the issue, not through the lens of state fear and punishment, but by understanding the impact that criminalization has on the lives of users.” – said Luca Istodor, alini medoia, and Andy Andreea, the creators of the performance.

The premiere will take place on September 10, at 7:00 PM, at the Teatrul Dramaturgilor Români in Bucharest. Admission is free, subject to availability, and attendance is based on registration via this form: https://forms.gle/Mwp5GRDXfuJ2XkiCA

The performance is signed by Luca Istodor, alini medoia, and Andy Andreea, with actresses Katia Pascariu, Oana Maria Zaharia, and Iris Horomnea in the cast.

- Advertisement -

As a complement to the performance, on September 11, at 6:30 PM, at Goethe-Institut Bucharest, the public is invited to a panel organized in collaboration with the ISCOADA Platform, part of the ISCOADA Talks series, where experts from related fields will analyze the social impact of drug use and criminalization policies, as well as the ways in which users’ experiences are reflected—or ignored—in official discourse. Speakers include Vlad Zaha (criminology specialist), Radu Umbreș (anthropologist and lecturer at SNSPA), Victor Pînzariu (social worker), Victoria Stoiciu (Senator and political science specialist), with the discussion moderated by Cosima Opârtan.

The event calendar continues in the fall with two additional performances on October 20 and 21, at Teatrul Infinit in Bucharest, where admission will also be free.

The project also includes other components meant to extend the dialogue: a performance at the University of Bucharest aimed at students, as well as an educational brochure on drug use, created in collaboration with partner organizations and distributed free of charge, both in print and online.

Through this initiative, the queer culture platform art200 proposes an artistic reflection on a subject increasingly present in the public sphere but rarely approached beyond stereotypes, creating a framework for open and informed conversation.

Sensitive Topic is a performance created by: Luca Istodor (dramaturgy, research, production, assistant director); alini medoia (director & dramaturgy); Andy Andreea (dramaturgy, research, assistant director).

Cast: Katia Pascariu, Oana Maria Zaharia, Iris Horomnea.

Artistic team: Sofia Zadar (music), Nanci / Cristian Nanculescu (stage movement), Bogdan Balla (video design), Oana Micu (set design), Iulian Stoian (assistant set design, light design), Amalia Dobre (costumes).

Project team: Maks Graur, Cristina Iacob, Raluca Ghența, Claudia Nicolae, Germina Ion, Stuf, Ian Teodorescu, Flo Păun, Alex Horghidan, Eugen Istodor, Larisa Baltă.