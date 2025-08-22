Severe Storm Alert: Heavy Rain, Winds up to 80 km/h, Hail

Meteorologists issued, on Friday morning, yellow and orange warnings for heavy rain and storms, valid for almost the entire country.

According to the National Meteorological Administration, between 12:00 and 21:00, a yellow code warning for severe storms is in effect. In northern Crișana, Maramureș, Transylvania, Oltenia, Moldova, Muntenia, and Dobrogea, there will be periods of atmospheric instability, manifesting through torrential showers, thunderstorms, strong wind gusts, squalls (gusts of 50–70 km/h, and in southern regions temporarily exceeding 80 km/h), and, in some areas, hail of small and possibly medium size (1–3 cm). Over short intervals and through accumulation, rainfall amounts will reach 20–30 l/sq m, and locally over 40–50 l/sq m, meteorologists specify.

Orange code for severe squalls

Starting at 14:00, an orange code warning for rain and squalls will also come into force, valid until 21:00. During this interval, in the counties of Caraș Severin, Hunedoara, Cluj, Mureș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Maramureș, Covasna, as well as in mountain areas, there will be heavy showers, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts (50–70 km/h), and medium-sized hail (3–4 cm). Rainfall will reach 40–50 l/sq m in short intervals or through accumulation, and locally over 60 l/sq m.

Another orange code for severe squalls is in effect between 13:00 and 19:00 in the counties of Mehedinți, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, and Giurgiu. From western Oltenia toward southwestern Muntenia, there will be periods of strong squalls with wind speeds generally between 80–90 km/h, meteorologists announce.

Yellow code for torrential showers and squalls in ten counties Friday night

Most of Moldova, eastern Transylvania, northern Dobrogea, and northeastern Muntenia are under a yellow code warning for atmospheric instability starting Friday evening, ANM also announced. Thus, between August 22, 21:00, and August 23, 03:00, these regions will experience torrential showers, thunderstorms, wind intensifications, squalls (gusts of 50–70 km/h), and, in some areas, small and possibly medium-sized hail (1–3 cm). Rainfall will reach 20–30 l/sq m over short intervals or through accumulation, and locally exceed 40–50 l/sq m. The counties under the yellow code are: Tulcea, Brăila, Galați, Vrancea, Covasna, Vaslui, Bacău, Harghita, Neamț, and Iași.

Yellow code for heatwave

Meteorologists also warn that, on Friday, between 12:00 and 21:00, in southern, central, and eastern Muntenia, southeastern Moldova, and southwestern Dobrogea, there will be a heatwave and high thermal discomfort. The temperature-humidity index (THI) will reach the critical threshold of 80 units. According to the same source, maximum temperatures will range between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius.