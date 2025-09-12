The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Friday, a yellow code warning of significant quantitative showers for eight counties, valid on Friday, until 22:00.

According to the cited source, in northern Wallachia, southern Moldova and southeastern Transylvania there will be significant quantitative showers, in places accompanied by electrical discharges. In short intervals of time or through accumulation, the quantities of water will be 25…30 l/sq m and isolated over 40 l/sq m.

The warning covers the counties of Prahova, Buzău, Vrancea and Galaţi, in full, and, partially, Covasna, Braşov, Argeş and Dâmboviţa. Also, until Saturday, at 2:00, an information of significant quantitative rains is in force.

ANM informs that there will be periods of rain that will also have a shower character, especially in the eastern half of the country, as well as in mountainous areas. There will be isolated thunderstorms. Water quantities will be 15…20 l/sq m and isolated over 30 l/sq m.