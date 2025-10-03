Severe Weather Alerts Across Half the Country: Snow and Frost

There are severe weather alerts in half of the country. Temperatures have dropped significantly, in some areas below the freezing point. Heavy rain is expected in the south, while snowfall is forecast in the mountainous regions. Alina Șerban, meteorologist at the National Meteorological Administration (ANM), explained on Digi24 how long this unusually cold weather episode will last and when temperatures will start to rise.

“For the southern half of the country, this episode will continue throughout today with fairly high intensity, I would say, because the wind will continue to strengthen in the southeastern regions, mostly in Muntenia, southern Moldova, and the Dobrogea area, with higher speeds. Along the coast, winds intensified overnight and continued to strengthen toward the morning, reaching gusts of 60-70 km/h, and we expect them to remain at similar speeds throughout today, with the strongest gusts in the Muntenia region – up to 70-80-85 km/h. Rainfall will continue at the same time,” said Șerban.

“The rains, which have spread to cover the western and southern parts of the country, have been significant in volume. In Oltenia, we recorded 40-50 liters per square meter. Rain will continue here, so by the end of the period we expect very large amounts, over 80-90 l/m², and according to the red-code warning, in Dolj and Olt counties, around 110 l/m²,” she added.

Storms Knock Down Over 100 Trees, Damage 100+ Cars; Red Flood Alert in SW Romania

Storms in the past hours have toppled over a hundred trees and damaged more than a hundred vehicles, mostly in the capital but also in seven other counties. A Red Flood Alert remains in effect in the southwest of the country until Saturday noon.

The Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations reported 76 interventions in the capital between 6:00 and 10:00. Rescuers removed 60 fallen trees, ten detached construction elements, and six electrical cables. A total of 74 cars were damaged.

Across the country, from Thursday at 10:00 until this morning at 10:00, firefighters intervened in 27 localities across Brașov, Constanța, Dolj, Dâmbovița, Gorj, Ilfov, and Teleorman counties. They removed 47 trees, one billboard, and four construction elements. Twenty-six cars were damaged.

Additionally, in the southwestern counties, a Red Flood Alert is in effect until Saturday noon. In such situations, evacuations or road use restrictions may be imposed, according to the National Administration “Apele Române.”

Snow in the Mountains

Meanwhile, snowfalls continued to play havoc in the mountains. At altitudes above 1,500 meters, a snow layer of half a meter has already accumulated, and the Transalpina road remains closed. Snow fell last night in the Prahova Valley as well, and road crews intervened to clear the snow.

Currently, snowplows are still working on National Road 67C, which leads to the mountain resort of Rânca in Gorj and to the Transalpina. The road will remain closed at least until this morning, depending on the weather. Snow has also fallen in the central mountain areas of the country. Snow removal operations have been carried out on D73A Predeal-Râșnov, as well as on DN1 and DN73 Bran-Fundata.

Alexandru Andronache, representative of the InfoTrafic Center, told Digi24 that the first road accidents caused by the unfavorable conditions have also occurred.

“We currently have two ongoing traffic incidents. The first is in Buzău County, on DN2, near the locality of Mărăcineni. There, a collision occurred between two vehicles, one of which overturned onto the roadway. As a result of the accident, one person sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance on-site, but did not require transport to the hospital. Therefore, the incident was classified as a minor fender-bender,” said Andronache.

“Traffic restrictions were initially imposed on one lane in the direction of Focșani. However, the vehicle has now been removed from the roadway, so no traffic restrictions remain. Still, high traffic volumes continue to be recorded in the area in both directions,” he added.

“The second traffic incident occurred in Harghita County, on DN13C. A car collided with an electric pole, and the driver was trapped but conscious. Traffic is currently stopped in both directions to allow specialized crews to intervene,” he concluded.

Good news yet

The meteorologist also brought some good news: “From the evening hours, we expect a gradual improvement. The wind will weaken and become more localized, and the rains will shift toward the northern half of the country. We still expect significant precipitation in Moldova toward the evening and in Muntenia, and during the night, possibly also in Transylvania and the mountain areas. There, precipitation will fall as rain, sleet, and especially snow in the higher mountain areas, where snow cover has already formed and will continue to accumulate throughout today as snowfall continues,” Șerban said.

“The wind will still show occasional intensifications in the mountains, causing snow to be blown and drifted. This episode has also brought unusually low temperatures, much lower than normal for this time of year – over 10 degrees below normal. However, from tomorrow, the weather will improve as the rains become more localized, so tomorrow we will still talk about cold weather for this period. Maximum temperatures will rise to 14-15 degrees, and later even higher; we expect highs around 20, slightly above 20 degrees,” the meteorologist concluded.