Ship with 13 Ukrainian sailors aboard sinks near the Romanian Black Sea shore. At least two dead, one missing

A ship with 13 Ukrainian sailors aboard, under the Comoros Islands flag has sunk this morning 70 nautical miles away from Constanta Port. Two people are dead and one is reportedly missing, while ten others have been saved.

Nine sailors from the rescued group are in stable condition, while another one is in a less good condition and was flown by helicopter to the shore.

There is no information on the reasons why the cargo has sunk.

The cargo Volgo Balt 179 was transporting coal from the Russian Port Rostov-on-Don to Constants Port, as the leader of the Free Trade Union of Navigators, Adrian Mihalcioiu told mass media. He said that one of the people onboard who died would be the commander of the ship.

The ship was built 48 years ago and had a capacity of 3,500 tdw (deadweight tonnage).