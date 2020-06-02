Shopping malls might re-open as of June 15, movie theaters to remain closed

The representatives of the Real Estate Investors Associations, the Prime Minister and the Government members have met on Tuesday to discuss about the opportunity of re-opening shopping centres. The Economy minister Virgil Popescu has announced after the meeting that they had agreed upon opening shopping malls starting June 15 if the epidemiological situation is favourable.

“If the epidemiological chart reveal a decrease of the infected people we’ll open malls as of June 15”, said Popescu, who added though that the movie theaters and playgrounds in the shopping centres will remain closed.

“For the time being, we consider to keep movie theaters and playgrounds closed. But restrictions will be gradually eased down here as well to revive the economy so that life could get back to normal,” the minister pointed out.

Shopping centres have been closed since March when the state of emergency was enforced.