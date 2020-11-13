Sibiu, 3 other neighbouring localities in lockdown as of Monday

Sibiu city and three neighbouring localities, Șelimbăr, Tălmaciu and Cisnădie, will be in lockdown as of Monday, November 16, with stores and shopping malls to close down this weekend, secretary of state for emergency situations, Raed Arafat announced.

“During lockdown, the malls and stores will be closed during all weekends, namely Saturdays and Sundays, except for the food markets, food stores, pharmacies and stores for pets,” Arafat explained.

At the same time, malls and stores will close every day at 20:00hrs instead of 21:00hrs. Stores will accept maximum one person at a 8sqm distance.

Terraces will be also shut down during the quarantine time.

“Elderly over 65 will be able to go shopping for food and basic needs during 10:00hrs and 13:00hrs. There will also be some exceptions to be announced, such as for going to work, medical assistance, emergency medical assistance or going shopping based on an affidavit”, the official said.

Sibiu deputy prefect has been dismissed, while the prefect is isolated at home as he is infected with the novel coronavirus.