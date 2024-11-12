Sibiu Embraces Holiday Spirit: Christmas Market Opens Nov 15

Sibiu once again becomes the “Christmas Capital” on Friday, November 15, starting at 6:30 pm, when festive lights will shine on the Christmas tree and across the entire Piața Mare. Under the theme “Christmas Unboxed,” the Sibiu Christmas Market offers a complete winter experience with memorable attractions for all ages. With 120 booths, visitors can enjoy delights for every taste—from traditional sweet breads to Dubai chocolate—and a variety of special souvenirs and gifts.

The grand opening will feature the show “Christmas Magic,” inviting a festive atmosphere that will embrace the historic center until January 5. The 17th edition of the Sibiu Christmas Market begins with a performance about elves trying to light the Christmas tree using the wishes of children’s hearts. The audience will be invited to make wishes, join in lighting the tree, and sing cherished carols together.

Special Rides with Sibiu Christmas Shuttle This event that transformed Sibiu into Romania’s “Christmas Capital” brings holiday spirit to the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected this season. This year, the Christmas Market expands into Piața Mică and Piața Huet, featuring activities for all ages and tastes.

The panoramic terrace, a focal point in Piața Mare, is decorated by Iris Florist, led by internationally acclaimed Romanian florist Nicu Bocancea in partnership with Ferrero Rocher, illuminating special moments at the Sibiu Christmas Market for the third consecutive year.

The “Santa’s House with the Magic Lift” is a new attraction, transporting visitors to a magical world: Santa’s home. In this storybook setting, children can share Christmas wishes, take photos, and meet Santa. Another new experience awaits in Piața Mică, where an authentic Tyrolean-style wooden cabin from Austria spans 150 square meters, offering a cozy après-ski atmosphere. Additionally, Santa’s Land in Piața Mică includes attractions like a mini train and carousel for children, along with colorful projections on historic buildings.

This year, the Christmas Market introduces Sibiu Christmas Shuttle bus rides, crossing the Olt Valley to bring Christmas lovers from Bucharest to Sibiu. The buses will depart from Bucharest during the first two weekends in December, with more details on dates and tickets available on the market’s official website.

Christmas Trail through Sibiu’s Squares “We’re reopening Romania’s Christmas Capital on November 15, bringing back the holiday spirit, something we all need during this time. We enjoy challenging ourselves each year to bring new experiences and refine what we already offer. The expansion into Piața Huet and Piața Mică is a natural evolution as we grow, creating a Christmas trail with areas suited to all tastes. We also ensured that our exhibitor lineup offers the diversity people expect,” says Andrei Drăgan Răduleț, organizer of the Sibiu Christmas Market since its inception in 2009.

In the first week, Santa’s Workshop reopens, with the first session themed “Christmas Candle Maker.” On Saturdays and Sundays, the workshop is open to the public without reservation, offering an engaging activity for children. From Monday to Friday, the workshop is reserved for schools and kindergartens with online booking.

The market is open daily until January 5. From Monday to Friday, exhibitor booths are open from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm, while on weekends, hours extend from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Platform for Local Businesses Among the 120 exhibitors opening Friday evening are international participants like Due In Uno, an artisan from Sicily offering a variety of traditional pistachio-based sweets. Over time, the Sibiu event has become a platform for local businesses, entrepreneurs, artists, and craftsmen. Lullula, a creative studio from Sibiu, brings color and originality with handmade products like painted mugs, tea sets, coat racks, and aromatherapy lamps, while AleArtizan creates unique macramé dolls and miniature scenes made solely from thread. Artisanship also shines in the culinary offerings, with traditional treats like sweet breads and stone-baked pies, along with popular items like pancake tagliatelle and chocolate specialties. In Piața Mare, a specially decorated terrace under the light dome invites visitors to sit and enjoy warm holiday treats.