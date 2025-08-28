Sibiu’s Casa Artelor Nominated for 2025 Europa Nostra Award

Romania Has a Unique Chance to Win European Recognition for Its Cultural Heritage.

Romania has a unique opportunity to be recognized at the European level for its cultural heritage. The Casa Artelor in Sibiu is one of the projects selected for the public vote in the prestigious “Europa Nostra” competition, and Romanians now have the chance to support the only Romanian cultural project present in this contest with just a simple online vote.

The Casa Artelor, a medieval building from the 14th century, has been restored and transformed into a vibrant center for crafts and cultural education, where heritage is brought back to life and passed on to future generations. At the same time, the project has turned the ASTRA Museum into the first museum in Romania accredited to offer professional certifications in traditional crafts, opening new paths for the professionalization of artisans and the development of local communities.

The project carried out by the ASTRA Museum at the Casa Artelor in Sibiu, through the Regional Activities and Resources Center (C.A.R.R.), has been named a laureate of the Europa Nostra Awards 2025 in the Education, Training, and Skills category – the most prestigious European distinction in the field of cultural heritage. Beyond this award given by the jury of experts, the Casa Artelor has also made the shortlist of projects eligible for voting by the public worldwide.

Nomination for the 2025 Public Choice Award – A Chance for Romania

In addition to the distinction already received, the Sibiu project is also nominated for the “Public Choice Award 2025”, where winners are chosen exclusively by the votes of European citizens. The Casa Artelor competes with projects from across Europe, including France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Greece, and Norway, making this a highly competitive and prestigious contest. The vote of Romanians is therefore decisive for bringing this international recognition home.

International Recognition for Romania

Such an award means much more than a diploma or formal acknowledgment. It means greater visibility for Romania on the European stage, more tourists coming to discover Romanian traditions and culture, and the recognition of traditional crafts as both authentic and relevant today. It is proof that our heritage has the power to generate development, stronger communities, and a future for traditions.

Winning this award would not only be a symbolic victory but also a real opportunity to draw international attention to Sibiu and Romania, to strengthen the ASTRA Museum’s position as a cultural landmark, and to bring concrete benefits through increased tourist flows. With every vote, Romania becomes more visible and more respected in Europe, and our cultural heritage gains a future.

“Every project where we invest our knowledge and love for Romanian art and culture, every event that brings people closer to culture, every new person who discovers the ASTRA Museum is a true gain for Romanian culture and a building block in the survival of our traditions and heritage. I call on all Romanians who love tradition and Romanian art to take a few minutes to cast their vote in this important competition. Your vote is the key to proving to the whole of Europe that Romania not only has a valuable heritage but also a community that treasures and defends it,” said Ciprian Anghel, General Director of the ASTRA Museum.

The public is invited to support the Casa Artelor – ASTRA Museum project through a simple online vote, open until September 12, 2025, on the official competition website: European Heritage Awards – Casa Artelor, Sibiu