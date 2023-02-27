Single price for parking in Bucharest as of March 1, 2023

Starting from March 1, all public parking lots in Bucharest will charge the same rate, 5 lei per hour. Thus, through the project approved at the end of last year by the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest, the differentiated tariffs according to the area disappear.

The decision will make parking in the city center cheaper, where the rate was 10 lei per hour, but also increase the price of parking on the outskirts, where the rate was 2.5 lei per hour.

The rate of 5 lei per hour will be applied between 8am and 8pm, from Monday to Friday. The daily rate, both for individuals and legal entities, will be 30 lei. The monthly subscription will cost 500 lei. The subscription is valid from Monday to Sunday, between 8am and 8pm, and allows the use of a seat without reserving or nominating it.

Residents (people whose domicile or residence is adjacent to the parking lot, who own a car registered in Bucharest or used under a leasing or loan agreement) are to pay a monthly subscription of 50 lei or an annual subscription of 500 lei for a parking space lei. The subscription will allow the use of a parking space, without reserving or nominating it.

Electric cars and hybrid models will still be able to park for free.

Tariffs and almost 2,000 euros per year for individuals

The old tariff system, depending on the zones, was enforced on August 15, 2022 and entailed much higher costs for drivers. It was applied between 7am and 11pm and the rates were between 2.5 and 10 lei per hour.

At the same time, subscriptions for individuals and legal entities had different prices. For individuals, the daily subscription costs between 15 and 75 lei per day, the monthly subscription between 210 and 1050 lei, and the annual subscription between 1890 and 9450 lei.

In the case of legal entities, the daily subscription costs between 20 and 100 lei per day, the monthly subscription between 280 and 1400 lei, and the annual subscription between 2520 and 12600 lei.

Depending on the area, residents paid between 200 and 900 lei per month and between 800 and 8,640 lei per year, but the lowest rates did not require a reservation.