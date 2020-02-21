Six Romanians from the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship, in quarantine due to Coronavirus, repatriated from Japan

The Italian media has released the first footage from the military plane sent by the Italian authorities in Japan to repatriate over 50 passengers on the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship, currently under quarantine for Coronavirus. There are 30 Italians in the aircraft and other European citizens, among whom there are also six Romanian citizens.

Six Romanians from the ship asked to be repatriated. lastampa.it released footage from the moment the military aircraft took off and also photos from inside the plane, where a plastic tent has been installed, hermetically sealed.

Two Romanians from the “Diamond Princess” have been confirmed with Coronavirus. A second Romanian citizen has been found with Coronavirus on the luxury cruise ship ‘Diamond Princess’ this week.

A first Romanian was confirmed with the new flu type last week. He has been in hospital for almost one week and his condition is good, as medical authorities reported.