Ski slopes already opened in Romania

The 2024-2025 ski season has begun in only a few mountain resorts in the country, where the slopes have already been opened. If the ski slopes in Mădăraș, Harghita, the Șurean Skiing Domain in the Șureanu Mountains and the ski slopes in Straja, Hunedoara were open, those in the Prahova Valley (Sinaia, Predeal, Busteni si Azuga) are still closed, according to infoalpin.ro.

However, the artificial snow-making facilities have been put into operation to prepare for the ski season, given that temperatures of minus six degrees Celsius were recorded in the upper area of ​​the Postavaru massif.

“This morning we started the artificial snow-making system on the slopes of Lupul Superior (up to the chalet), Ruia and Drumul Roşu – the upper part, to create the necessary deposits for their preparation,” Brasov City Hall officials announced.

In Sinaia, preparations for the ski season began in October. The annual inspections of the artificial snowmaking systems, the reservoir, and each cannon and lance on the slope were carried out, the Sinaia City Hall reported. The slopes are not yet ready.

Skiing will begin at Păltiniș Arena on November 30. Located in Mărginimea Sibiului, Păltiniș is located at an altitude of 1,450 m and is the oldest mountain resort in Romania. Here you will find six ski slopes, a chairlift and a cable car.