Ski slopes already opened in Romania
The 2024-2025 ski season has begun in only a few mountain resorts in the country, where the slopes have already been opened. If the ski slopes in Mădăraș, Harghita, the Șurean Skiing Domain in the Șureanu Mountains and the ski slopes in Straja, Hunedoara were open, those in the Prahova Valley (Sinaia, Predeal, Busteni si Azuga) are still closed, according to infoalpin.ro.
However, the artificial snow-making facilities have been put into operation to prepare for the ski season, given that temperatures of minus six degrees Celsius were recorded in the upper area of the Postavaru massif.
“This morning we started the artificial snow-making system on the slopes of Lupul Superior (up to the chalet), Ruia and Drumul Roşu – the upper part, to create the necessary deposits for their preparation,” Brasov City Hall officials announced.
