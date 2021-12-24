Ski slopes in Prahova, Brasov opened. Three new more slopes available in Sinaia

Ski slopes in the mountain resorts on Prahova Valley are opened, waiting for tourists, as snow has been generous during the winter holidays this year.

The snow cover in the Postavaru Massif measures 50 centimeters. The slopes in Poiana Brasov have been prepared for skiers. To reach the slopes, skiers can use the Ruia gondola and chairlift or the Bradul and Stadion ski lifts.

Three new slopes and a new ski lift will operate this season on the Sinaia ski area. A new installation is being authorised for operation with the public in the alpine hollow area, at 2000 meters, namely a new Doppelmayr ski lift, which has a transport capacity of 1,800 people per hour and a line length of 630 meters.

“This installation opens a new area for alpine skiing in the north of the current ski area, with spectacular slopes for winter sports enthusiasts. The Calugarul Ski Lift serves three medium-length slopes, but also two long slopes, from the top of Mount Furnica. Laptici 3 and Genune, with 2 kilometers each, will soon become the sensation of the alpine hollow. With the new arrangements made in Valea Soarelui, Sinaia has gained over 8 kilometres of slopes this year, which brings us to a total of almost 30 kilometers of slopes and approved routes,” Sinaia Mayor Vlad Oprea told a press release.

The Calugarul Ski Lift will be open to the public after Christmas.

The Soarelui Ski Lift, which serves the Soarelui slopes 1, 2 and 3, was opened at Cota 2000 at the end of last year. The construction of the Dorului Chairlift, which will be ready next season, has also started in the summer.