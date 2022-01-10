Sleet and snow all over the country, starting Monday night

Between 11 and 14 January, the weather will become cold, frosty during the nights and mornings in the west, north and center of the country and in smaller areas. Also, from Monday night, there will be light precipitation – sleet and snow, meteorologists say.

According to a weather information sent on Monday by the National Meteorological Administration, for the interval January 10, 10.00 – January 12, 10.00, in Oltenia and southern Banat there will be moderate rainfall (15 … 25 l / sqm), mainly rainfalls at the beginning, and from Monday night to Tuesday (January 10/11), gradually they will turn into sleet and snowfall.

It will snow moderately in the western groups of the Southern Carpathians and in the Banat Mountains, and the new layer of snow will be locally consistent. Light rain and sleet will be reported locally and in the rest of the country, especially on Monday to Tuesday (January 10/11) and Tuesday (January 11). There will be glazed frost on small areas. The wind will intensify in the east and south of the country, and in smaller areas in the mountains and in the western extremity, passing snow blowing in the snow.

According to meteorologists, between January 11 and 14, the weather will become cold, frosty during the nights and mornings in the west, north and center of the territory.

Weather gets extremely cold in Bucharest, too: strong wind and potential snowfall

Meteorologists have also issued a special weather alert for Bucharest as well. Temperatures will go down significantly in the upcoming days and the wind gusts will intensify, increasing the cold feeling. Rainfall and sleet are expected, and possible snowfalls.

The wind will blow with gusts reaching 50-55kmph. The maximum temperatures will range from 4C to 5C and the minimum ones will be around zero Celsius degrees on Monday.

As of Tuesday it will be even colder,with the maximum temperature around 1C and the minimum climbing down below zero, to minus 6C, minus 4C.