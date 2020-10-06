Smart trees eyed in Cluj-Napoca to curb pollution

Cluj-Napoca City Hall will buy three systems called „City Trees”, which are meant to curb the pollution in the city with the help of moss, according to Monitorul de Cluj.

The investment involves RON 1 million funds, with the money coming from the local budget and the deadline for submission of bids being set on October 19.

The smart system of curbing pollution “City Trees” is equipped with more sensors that detect the air quality, with sensors for noise, with 5G connection and with big-size ventilators that “are inhaling” the dirty air, while “exhaling” the cleaned air.

The cleaning procedure is possible through some panels of moss. More precisely, the moss is catching the dust in the air and “is eating” it, by filtering the air at the same time. The system is working on the principle that the species of moss are absorbing up to 80% of the dust in the atmosphere, by releasing oxygen.

At the same time, moss are releasing high quantities of humidity, thus producing a perceptible cooling system. The hydration of the system is ensured by a performing irrigation system, while the activity of the filters and the condition of the moss is monitored live.