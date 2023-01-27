Snow and blizzard alert extended until Sunday. Code Orange for snowfall in 5 counties

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) extended until Sunday morning the Yellow Code warning of significant amounts of precipitation in the form of rain and snow, blizzard and strong wind gusts, valid in areas of 22 counties.

Until Sunday at 10:00 a.m., an Orange Code of heavy snow and blizzard will be in force, targeting the counties of Vrancea, Buzău and the mountain area of ​​the counties of Prahova, Dâmboviţa and Argeş. In these areas it will snow abundantly (35 – 50 l/m2) and a consistent layer of snow will be deposited. The wind will intensify with speeds, in general, of 55 – 65 km/h and there will be periods when there will be blizzards and low visibility.

According to meteorologists, between January 27, 10:00 a.m. and January 29, 10:00 a.m., the yellow code for bad weather will be valid in Dobrogea, Muntenia, the Southern Carpathians and locally in Moldova, southeastern Transylvania and the Eastern Carpathians. there will be quantitatively significant precipitation and generally 25-40 l/m2 will accumulate.

It will also snow in the south-east of Transylvania, and in the low relief areas of Muntenia and Moldova, at first there will be precipitation in the form of snow, sleet and rain, then gradually snow will prevail and a layer of snow will be deposited.

In Dobrogea, during the day of Friday, there will be mostly rain, transforming from Friday night to Saturday into sleet and snow. In these areas, locally and temporarily, there will also be strong wind gusts, with speeds generally of 45 – 55 km/h, whipping up the snow.

In addition, in the Southern Carpathians and, locally, in the Eastern Carpathians, it will continue to snow, a consistent layer of snow will be deposited and there will be intervals with blizzards (gusts over 50 – 70 km/h) and low visibility.