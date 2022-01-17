Snowfalls and blizzard in most part of the country

The entire country will be under code orange and yellow warnings of snow, blizzard and strong wind, meteorologists announce on Monday. The warnings are in effect for two days.

Meteorologists have also issued a code yellow alert for wind, valid on Monday till 4 p.m. The wind gusts will intensify in most part of Romania, reaching speeds of 55…70kmph locally in Oltenia, Transylvania, Moldavia, northern Crisana and southwestern Muntenia.

The wind gusts will reach 70…90kmph in the mountain areas, and 80…110kmph on the peaks at altitudes of over 1,5000m high.

Snowfalls will extend in the north-west and in the mountain areas starting this afternoon.

A code yellow alert comes into force today at 6 p.m. till Tuesday morning at 8:00hrs in most part of the country, with moderate snowfalls and blizzard in the northern half of the country and in the mountain areas.

As of this evening till Tuesday morning the wind will get stronger in most part of the country.

In the mountains there will be gusts of 80 … 110 km / h, and in Moldova, Transylvania and southern Oltenia the wind speed will reach 65 … 70 km / h and in small areas 80 km / h.

In the other regions there will be local and temporary wind gusts, especially in the evening and in the first part of the night from Monday to Tuesday, with speeds generally of 55 … 65 km / h.

In the mountain area it will snow blizzard, locally moderate in quantity, especially at over 1700 m, where the visibility will be significantly reduced. Blizzards will be reported locally and in the northern half of the territory.

In the same time frame, an orange code of wind and blizzard will be in force in the high area of ​​the Southern and Curvature Carpathians and locally in the Western Carpathians and in the north of the Eastern Carpathians. The wind will be strong, with gusts over 110 … 140 km / h. It will snow blizzard, more abundant locally (15 … 25 l / sqm), the visibility will be very low, and there will be blizzard.

From Tuesday at 8.00, until evening at 20.00, the wind will continue to intensify in the east, center and local in the south and southeast of the country, as well as in the mountainous areas. In the Southern Carpathians, especially in the high area, there will be gusts of 90 … 110 km / h, blowing snow and visibility will be reduced. In Moldova, the wind speed will reach 60 … 85 km / h, and in Transylvania, Dobrogea, southern Oltenia and locally in Muntenia, 55 … 60 km / h.