Snowfalls expected in Romania as well. Find out where

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Wednesday, a Yellow Code warning of blizzards, valid until Thursday morning in 11 counties, as well as an information of mixed precipitations and poles aimed at the rest of the regions.

According to meteorologists, between December 14, 6:00 p.m. and December 15, 8:00 a.m., there will be blizzard snow in the Banat Mountains and the Southern Carpathians, causing reduced visibility.

A layer of snow will be deposited and there will be gusts of 70 – 90 km/h. Especially in the first part of the night, it will snow moderately quantitatively and locally a layer of snow will be deposited in the west and northwest of Oltenia, as well as in the south of Banat, where the wind will blow at over 55 – 60 km/h.

The counties targeted by the Yellow Code alert are: Alba, Argeş, Braşov, Caraş-Severin, Dâmboviţa, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mehedinţi, Prahova, Sibiu and Vâlcea.

Also, between December 14, 6:00 p.m. and December 15, 10:00 a.m., there will be an information notice for mixed precipitation and hail deposits in the southern half of the territory and in smaller areas. In the rest, temporary precipitation will be reported. They will be mixed in Oltenia, the south of Banat and in the north of Muntenia and predominantly in the form of rain in the other regions.

There will be glazed frost deposits on limited areas, and water quantities will exceed 10 – 15 liters/m² in isolation, especially in the southwest. For the area of ​​the City of Bucharest, between December 14, 18:00 and December 15, 10:00, the specialist forecast shows that it will temporarily rain, and the sky will be more cloudy. Weak and moderate wind will blow. The minimum temperature, significantly higher compared to the previous night, will be 2 – 3 degrees.